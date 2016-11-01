Public safety prepares students and staff for possible lockdowns

In just under a year, Cabrini University had two lock downs on campus. The first lock down was last December during finals. The second one occurred in late September due to an incident at Valley Forge Military Academy and College. Public Safety wants to ensure that students and staff are prepared for the worst case scenarios. The second student lock down training was held by Public Safety Wednesday, Oct. 19.

The purpose of a lockdown training is to educate students and staff of what to do during an emergency situation, for example a person on campus with a dangerous weapon. If in a classroom during a lockdown, students and staff should assist in locking and barricading the doors, shutting off lights, closing blinds, staying in complete silence and remaining hidden until an announcement is made or first responders come to help. It is crucial to turn cell phones on silent, not off. Cell phones need to stay on to get the notification that the lock down is over and in case someone needs to call 911. If you leave the classroom the professor will not let you back in.

“If you are already off campus, keep going. Don’t come back in,” Public Safety Director Joe Fusco said. “Run until your legs fall off.”

Cabrini University’s Public Safety Office has multiple alert systems to notify students and staff of lock downs. First there is the E2Campus Alert System that sends text messages in the case of an emergency. They have recently installed a siren on Founder’s Hall that covers 70 percent of the campus. They are also in the process of installing a new alert system that will notify students and staff by having an alert pop up on all computer monitors that are logged onto Cabrini servers.

“I do feel safe on campus, especially working here for an extended period of time and knowing we have access to Radnor Police in the event Public Safety cannot handle or address the situation front on,” Chris Jones, library building manager said. “I have never had the problem of not feeling safe on campus and I think the members of the community should also have that same feeling.”

Freshman Ally Thomas was in her friends’ room in Xavier when the last lockdown occurred. She was notified through the E2Campus system of the lock down and did not panic. Thomas’ previous high school had frequent lockdowns and drills, so she knew what to do in the situation.

“Students come to Cabrini already with lockdown experience and we would like to continue it in college,” said Mary Anders, Public Safety education officer.