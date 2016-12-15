Public Safety: What needs to be changed?

If you are a current student or alumni of Cabrini University, you have probably received at least one or two parking tickets from Public Safety. They are notorious for giving out multiple tickets and even putting boots on people’s cars.

As a current third-year student I have luckily not received a parking ticket, but with the new system Public Safety has, my luck may soon to run out (hopefully not). At the start of the 2016 fall semester a new parking system was implemented which has everyone confused, including Public Safety.

From the beginning of my freshmen year I did not know exactly what the parking rules were (and still do not to this day) aside from freshmen not being allowed to have cars on campus. The only way freshmen are allowed to have their car on campus is if they are a commuter or have a medical issue or a job. Most of the time freshmen who live on campus lie for a reason to have their car on campus or would just bring it anyway without purchasing a parking permit.

To this day many students still bring their cars on campus without purchasing a parking permit, which leaves students who do purchase parking permits furious, especially since parking on campus is already limited and a nightmare. Although there needs to be more parking on campus, Public Safety also needs to change their ways.

Over the past few months it seems the only task Public Safety is concerned over is handing out tickets for unusual things or parking tickets for students who have not done anything wrong. This semester I am a commuter and parking has been very frustrating especially with the new “parking zones,” that were implemented. These new parking zones are leaving everyone on campus frustrated.

Public Safety only seems to care about enforcing these new parking zones instead of trying to find who has been vandalizing students cars while parked on campus. There have been five car vandalisms just only days apart from each other. It is Public Safety’s job to patrol around campus at all times so incidents like this do not happen, but the only thing they seem to be concerned about is giving out tickets.

Although I have never received a parking ticket (knock on wood) I believe that there should be a change with Public Safety’s system. There has been a lot of confusion between the students and the officers so there needs to be a resolution where everyone understands and is not frustrated.