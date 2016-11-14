Quit smoking with the Great American Smokeout

Cabrini will have a booth at the Great American Smokeout on Nov. 16. The event will be held at 6 p.m. at the Dixon Center. Students are invited to visit the booth to learn more about the dangers of smoking.

While the rate of American smokers has dramatically decreased, it is still estimated that 40 million Americans are considered smokers. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 20.9 percent of Americans smoked in 2005 while 16.8 percent smoked in 2014. Although the rate has decreased, 17 out of 100 Americans continue to smoke despite the health risks associated with the act.

Cancers, heart disease, stroke, lung disease, diabetes, emphysema and chronic bronchitis are just some of the diseases that nearly 16 million smokers must live with.

Smokers are not the only ones to face health risks associated with smoking. It is estimated that 42,000 friends and family members of smokers die every year from secondhand smoke.

So what can a smoker or a loved one of do? Participate in the Great American Smokeout hosted by the American Cancer Society. This event is held on the third Thursday of Nov. every year. This is a day for all smokers to unite for a greater cause— quitting smoking.

While quitting is no easy feat, the Great American Smokeout makes it easier.

Make a pledge to quit smoking even if it is just for one day. Join other smokers from all parts of the United States and band together to put away the pack for a day. The American Cancer Society recommends when planning to quit smoking make a plan. This plan can ease the stress and tension when the time comes to quit. Use these tips from the American Cancer Society to make a plan.

To learn more information about the Great American Smokeout, the dangers of smoking and to be entered in a raffle for a gift basket, visit the Great American Smokeout booth on Wednesday, Nov. 16, at 6 p.m. at the Dixon Center.