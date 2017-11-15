Racial slur found written on toilet paper

A racial slur was found scrawled and abandoned on a sheet of toilet paper on a bathroom floor in Founder’s Hall. The note was discovered in the bathroom in the communication wing of Founder’s Hall, behind room 264. It is believed that the note was left at some point between 1:55 and 3:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 23.

Cabrini Public Safety, and eventually Radnor Township Police Department, were contacted thereafter.

The police explained that this incident is not being regarded as seriously as the first two racial slur instances, since it did not involve vandalizing school property.

However, while the note did not directly result in vandalism, the letters “ni” were inscribed in what appears to be the same marker on the wall directly above where the note was left.

This third occurrence of a racial slur on campus came a few days after Cabrini President Donald Taylor sent an email to Cabrini faculty, staff and students about the first incident of the fall 2017 semester.

Taylor noted that Radnor police could not find evidence conclusive enough to make arrests.

“We are frustrated that the evidence could not provide enough certainty for an arrest, but we are confident that the Radnor PD, with the assistance of the District Attorney’s Office, will continue its tireless investigation. As they work through any new leads, we here at Cabrini will continue to seek ways to improve dialogue around issues of inclusivity and diversity.”

While Cabrini University and the police department continue to investigate the incident, Taylor additionally further seeks the assistance of Cabrini individuals.

Taylor mentioned that, in a last-ditch effort to find the culprit, the school would offer a $5,000 reward for someone who could provide helpful information.

“This is frustrating news,” Taylor wrote. “Which is why Cabrini is offering a $5,000 reward for any lead that results in an arrest and conviction.”

Editor’s Note: Since the article was printed on Oct. 26, there have been no updates nor has the person who wrote the note been identified.

Additionally, the letters “ni” have since been removed from the bathroom wall.