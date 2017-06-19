Radical Christian demonstrators protest Wizard World Comic Con

A group of Christian preachers gathered outside the Pennsylvania Convention Center to demonstrate during the Wizard World Comic Convention on June 2.

As conventioneers passed, demonstrators called them whores and porn freaks, among other things, while taunting them for living in a fantasy world.

The lead demonstrator– who identified himself as Pastor Aden of the Key of David Christian Center– was joined by his wife Mary and his children, along with another speaker and a few other picketers.

Pastor Aden told to convention attendees, “You boys have got your penises mixed up with the joystick,” adding that they need to repent and be good Christians.

The interactions between demonstrators and bystanders remained nonviolent, as none of the 13 officers on site at one point had to intervene.

Robyn Baylor, a passerby who accosted the demonstrators, said, “I feel that these people are wrong. They are doing the exact opposite of what God and Jesus would want. God, and Jesus especially, loved everybody. He did not put Himself on a pedestal. That’s how He was able to wash His disciples’ feet.”

While Pastor Aden rallied against members of the LGBTQ community, muslims, jews and gamers, he said his ultimate goal is to save people.

Another demonstrated, pictured right, insisted that they were there to help people. He argued that the foolish ways others are living their lives will not earn them a spot in Heaven.

The demonstrator said to the crowd, “You better thank God that we’re judging you now, because when God judges you, you’re ending up in a lake of fire.”

Maurice Hayman of Youth Service, Inc. attended the comic convention and observed the protests outside. While Hayman acknowledged that the protesters have it in their hearts that they are trying to help, Hayman believes they are going about it the wrong way.

“I think that they may have the best intentions, at the end of the day,” Hayman said. “But to make a difference in people’s lives, you can’t be offensive. You can’t walk up to somebody and say ‘you’re a whore! Accept Jesus Christ.’ No. Just preach the gospel. Just do what Jesus does.”

An hour and a half into the demonstration, Hayman, Baylor and a handful of other bystanders joined hands in prayer.

The group asked God to forgive their sins and to help the demonstrators see the error of their ways. They pleaded for guidance and thanked Him, above all else, for His love.

Baylor prayed that the demonstrators will stop criticizing other people and focus on being better Christians.

“I’m not saying I’m perfect; I know I’m not,” Baylor said. “I’ve got a whole lot of sins on my back that I’ve got to repent for, and that’s what I need to work on. But they need to stop worrying about everyone else. Worry about you. Because when you die, it’s not going to be about them, it’s going to be about you and the Lord.”