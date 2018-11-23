Religion relaxation; how religion can reduce your stress

Recent studies have shown that if you regularly attend a church or are part of a religion that you are helping yourself reduce stress. A team of 11 researchers from Vanderbilt University led by Marino Bruce studied the relationship between religion and stress. It was stated in this research study that most church goers have been found to live longer as well. Longevity that can probably be linked to lower stress levels. Many people seem to see religion as some sort of escape and that it can really help you through hard times as well. Reducing the stress in your life greatly.

“I feel like when I go it’s like nice to have a break.” Emma Turnbach, a psychology major at Cabrini, said “Sundays are when I have a lot of homework, and then I’ll go to church and I can breathe for a second and just relax.”

In more than just one way it’s very obvious how the affects of religion can lower your stress levels. You don’t even have to be religious necessarily. Some people consider going to a church to be very calming and relaxing. Almost like a good time to meditate and to just think things over and evaluate where you are in your life.

“The phrase god’s plan exists for a reason,” Jake Kaiser, a philosophy major, said. “I feel like it’s a write off for a lot of people who are going through a lot of stress or a lot of hardships in their life and they find solace in the notion that its all according to plan.”

Church, it would seem, can also take some wait off of your shoulders. If you believe in fate then you can take some comfort in the idea that things are all happening for a reason. That maybe not everything is on you, maybe just accepting that some things are out of your control is just enough to calm a person down. To help them realize that they are doing what they can and that’s enough. Otherwise if by some coincidence things aren’t going your way in life and it’s totally by chance you don’t have to ask yourself, “Why me?”

Nick Piscitelli, a business and tech major at Cabrini, said “[…] if you’re religious you at have something to believe in or pray to, that could help take the weight off things I suppose”

Studies have shown that, while living a stress reduced life might not necessarily make you live longer, it will definitely and undoubtedly make your life more enjoyable. This should be obvious enough but not many people see it that way. We don’t have to be stressed. Yes it is a part of life, and can sometimes be a good thing here and there, but it doesn’t have to take over your life. For those who are over worked and stressed out. Taking an hour out of your Sunday to go to church. Go for yourself. Go to improve your own well being. You might surprise yourself.