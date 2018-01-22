‘Rick and Morty’ blasts through season three

The third season of the American sitcom “Rick and Morty” has been filled with eventful family affairs. The Smith family is dealing with the recent divorce of the bipolar couple, Beth and Jerry Smith.

Season 3 as a whole has been loaded with plenty of action-packed sequences in episodes such as “Pickle Rick” and “Vindicators 3.” The finale had a solid tie of action and excitement along with the beauty of family.

Beth and Jerry Smith rekindle their relationship, which left some viewers on the fence.

Dry Miller, freshman Cabrini University student, said, “I thought the episode was pretty boring. All that happened was the family getting back together.”

Contrary to Miller’s beliefs, the family reunion was not the only event to take place.

In the season finale, there is a reunion of the President of the United States and his buddy, Rick Sanchez. The viewers were introduced to the commander-in-chief back in “Get Schwifty,” season two, episode five.

Rick Sanchez and Morty Smith helped the president as well as the rest of Earth in efforts to save their planet by winning the intergalactic game show, “Planet Music.”

The season three finale included a blood bath in the White House and the reunion of Beth and Jerry Smith.

An unorthodox style of screenwriting is portrayed constantly throughout this hit series. Typically, a show follows a chronological order and will start an episode where it left off previously. Although the team of writers and producers of the show do not blatantly follow a chronological script sequence, they do, however, bring up events from the past, such as Beth and Jerry Smith’s divorce and also Rick Sanchez and Morty Smith’s relationship with the president.

Samuel Critides, junior political science major, said the episode nicely exemplified Rick Sanchez and Morty Smith’s view of the galaxy.

“The entire episode shows how powerful Rick and Morty are and how small the earth and our universe really is to them,” Critides said.

The season finale left viewers trying to guess where the show will go in season four.

“I believe we are going to see more of Beth using her natural born intelligence and be more of an impact on Rick’s future adventures,” Jordan Krug, junior marketing major, said.