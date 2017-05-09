Rise Against release new single, set a release day for new album ‘Wolves’ in June

Attention, punk rock fans.

Rise Against is coming out with their first album since 2014’s ‘The Black Market’ on June 9. It’s called Wolves and it is already one of the most anticipated album releases of the year.

The band released their first single, ‘The Violence’ on Thursday, April 20.

“We’re pleased to announce our new record, WOLVES, will be available June 9th,” the band said on their website this past Thursday.

Speculation of a new album began on Monday, April 17 when the band tweeted out a picture that had 11 lines of what almost looked like code. Some fans got the hint, but others didn’t understand what it was supposed to mean.

“It never troubles the wolf how many the sheep may be.” https://t.co/iMg4h4aMMS pic.twitter.com/9vfbldI7Rk — Rise Against (@riseagainst) April 18, 2017

The following day, the band took to Twitter again to tease the new album even more.

The tweet featured a short video clip teasing the album and their first single off of the album, The Violence, that also played the single’s chorus in the background while flashing the words “are we not brave enough?” from the song’s chorus flashed across the screen.

The band released their single on Thursday and released it, along with the ability to preorder the digital or physical copy of the album on iTunes and other sites alike.

The new single has been very well received over the first few days.

”The Violence’ is packed with jagged guitar riffs and rumbling drums that combine with Tim McIlrath punchy vocals to create a furious tension that finally bursts with a soaring chorus,” Rolling Stone said in an article on Thursday.

The band recorded the new album in Nashville, Tenn. with Foo Fighters and Alice in Chains producer Nick Raskulinecz to change things up a bit. The group is based out of Chicago and Los Angeles, but lead singer and rhythm guitarist Tim McIlrath said in an interview that that “Living in Nashville drove home that we can’t just focus on our differences. If we can stop and talk to each other, face to face, we might realize our common ground. We are all wolves in the same pack, circling at the gates.”

McIlrath and the rest of his bandmates are known for being progressivists and are straight-edge–people who abstain from alcohol, drugs, smoking, while also being vegetarians. Many of their songs try to promote ideas of their political beliefs, as well as advocating for the little guy.

The band began touring on Friday, April 21 and will continue to do so with bands called Deftones and Thrice till July 13, when they play a show in their home city of Los Angeles. The tour will make a stop in Philadelphia at Festival Pier At Penn’s Landing on June 17th.

Photo by Alan Kleina