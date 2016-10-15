Saving flex or using it all!

Cabrini University has a flex program that students can use to buy food on campus. Usually there is either $200 in flex along with two meals a day or there is $100 in flex with three meals a day. Flex can be used at the RAC, Jazzman’s or Sandella’s.

“I eat one meal at the caf [Cav’s Corner] because I do not like their food and I am being extremely cautious with how I spend my flex money,” Sophomore and early education major Taylor Franchville said. “I roughly spend 10 dollars a day in flex.”

“It’s also really expensive to get food from Jazzman’s so I try to watch how much I spend there,” Franchville said.

Students typically use flex if they miss any of the meals; breakfast, lunch or dinner or to eat snacks in between their classes. Cav’s Corner meals are around eight dollars but a half salad at Jazzman’s costs $3 and a full salad costs around $6. Mozzarella sticks and fries at the RAC costs around $10.

“I used to work for Jazzman’s last year and students started to use their meal plans but as time went by, they started using their flex,” Sophomore and former worker at Jazzman’s, Nia Alvarez-Mapp said. “By the beginning of December, I noticed that they mostly used all of their flex and started paying for their snacks or food with cash, mind you that is $200 or $100 in flex.”

Once students use all of their flex, it does not refill until the semester ends and if students do not use all of their flex by the end of the semester, the money does not carry over into next semester’s flex. So, if students do not use all $200 or $100 by the time next semester rolls around, they will be losing that money that they paid for. If a student runs out, they can always add more by putting money into the account. It is a school policy that does not allow flex to be transferred over and no one really knows why it is a policy.

“I barely use any of my flex money and if I do, I only spend about three to five dollars a day,” sophomore and criminology major Taylor Lawrence said. “My roommate spent all her money already and it has already been a month, but they never notify you when you are running low.”

“They never tell you if you are at the 100 mark or the 50 mark to start saving your flex or putting money in the account,” Lawrence said.

To check how much flex a student has left, they have to go online at this link and if students already have an account, they can sign in and it will give them a balance. If students do not have an account, they have to go through the necessary steps to create one. Once everything is created, it should give students a balance.

So save your flex. The money goes quickly.