Saving money: it is time to start now

Many people come across the great struggle with the five-letter word that will forever control the world, “money.” The world constantly revolves around spending and saving so that you can buy more for yourself.

Buying and saving are the two main things that help an economy to prosper but can also help a family to survive. No matter what financial situation someone may find themselves in, the struggle of saving money is a very real problem.

Everything revolved around a person has a price tag

attached to it. Whether it’s something as simple as the jar of pickles sitting in the refrigerator or it is paying for gas to fill up your car to get to work everyday.

Everything you have has been paid for. As teenagers become adults and get into a typical minimum wage-paying job, the struggle of saving money can become more apparent as they take on more financial responsibilities.

The transition from high school to college only worsens one’s financial situation because of how expensive college can be. Living on your own means you are mainly providing for yourself.

Moving on to this next stage in life pushes you to not rely on your parents anymore to give you some extra cash for food, so finding a job to at least help provide for life’s basic necessities is absolutely essential.

But what if something happens to your car or you need to go to the hospital but you do not have the proper health insurance? Bills will start to pile up and the realization of not having enough money to pay for things with a basic minimum wage job smacks you across the face.

No one can ever expect the unexpected but there are some things you can do to help support yourself during an unexpected financial crisis.

Save money now!

According to “America Saves,“ there are very small things you can do throughout the day that will help you to start saving money:

Save loose change. Every quarter and penny you save will all add up. Do you really need to buy that $5 coffee every morning? You will save so much if you didn’t. Keep track of how much money you earn. Put aside a small amount to spend on necessities and put away the rest of your earnings.

The little things everyday can go a long way.