SEaL offers discounts for students on a budget

Being a college student can be expensive, so it is important to learn about the different ways to save some money. Students can take advantage of student discounts.

The Student Engagement and Leadership office offer a wide variety of student discounts.

“SEaL offers discounted movie passes as well as SEPTA train tickets,” Lisa Podolsky, assistant director for leadership development, said. “The movie passes are $4 each and students can purchase 2 per week. The train tickets are only $4.”

Discounts are valuable to students because they are already paying so much to attend college and many cannot balance work with school, so they need discounts to afford extracurriculars.

“We’re paying a large amount to further our education and some of us are unable to get to our jobs so we don’t have much of an income,” Nicole Cassey, a freshmen education major, said.

As a college student, you can choose from a variety of discounts: computers, movies, transportation, exercise, phone, subscriptions, apparel and franchise discounts.

“The majority of us probably don’t have jobs that provide incomes that can cover the expenditures that we would have and so we need some kind of discount to reduce the prices of what we need to spend our money on,” Daniel Merkh, a freshmen history and political science, said.

Apple offers students and teachers a 5 percent off their purchases, which could save you $200. Dell offers students a buy-one-get-one-free deal with the purchase of $699 laptop.

Every Thursday night at AMC theatre, you can purchase a movie ticket for only $5.

Philadelphia also runs College Fest, where students can go to any museum in the area for free.

All-State offers 20 percent off their car insurance for full-time students under 25. Geico offers students $200 off car insurance if they maintain a B-average in school.

Verizon, Sprint and AT&T offer students 10 percent off their phone bills.

Amazon prime members receive a 50 percent off discount for four years of college.

New York Times offers 50 percent subscription to their newspaper. Wall Street Journal offers a 75 percent off discount on subscriptions.

Spotify premium is offered to college students with 50 percent off their account.

If you’re a shopping fanatic, you can receive a 15 percent off discount on any in-store purchase from Kate Spade and J.Crew.

Busy college students can feel good knowing that meals on the go are discounted. McDonald’s and Burger King offer a 10 percent discount off any meal you purchase.

You can learn more about student discounts that are offered to you visiting UNiDays

“Students need fun and social opportunities in order to be happy and stress-free since people tend to burn out if all they do is work,” Podolsky said.