Season 2: Things definitely got stranger

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the Netflix original series “Stranger Things.”

Season one of “Stranger Things” left viewers with a serious cliffhanger. Season two however, was a whole different story.

Season two brings a father-daughter relationship to Hopper and Eleven and focuses on Will trying to escape from the mind flayer in the upside down.

In the finale, the Byers and Nancy Wheeler get together and essentially burn the virus out of Will Byers while Steve Harrington and Dustin Henderson, Mike Wheeler, Lucas Sinclair and, the newest addition to the party, Max Hargrove, focus on attracting the demo-dogs away from Eleven and Hopper, who are closing the gate to the upside down.

“I didn’t have too many questions at the end of season two like I did for season one,” said Joe Suppa, junior business major.

While season two did not end with a cliffhanger, viewers were still left with some questions.

As Hopper and Henderson both got sprayed by the vine substance when visiting the upside down, fans are concerned they will end up infected with the virus? Some speculate this could relate to how Will Byers coughed up a slug at the end of season one and ended up being infected the whole second season.

In the second season, viewers saw Eleven’s sister Kali Prasad, also known as Eight. Will fans see her again in season three? Will they see other children experimented on?

The main question that seemed to rise after Prasad’s role on “Stranger Things” was: how many more children are there like them? There could potentially be more people out in the world who were experiments from Hawkins Lab.

“I wonder what is going to happen to Hawkins Lab since it’s shut down,” Noah Brisach junior business major said.

Hawkins lab was shown shutting down as a result of Nancy Wheeler and Jonathon Byers releasing a recording of a lab official admitting to unlawful behavior.

Viewers also saw that Dr. Owens, Dr. Brenner’s replacement, was still in Hawkins after the attack of the demo-dogs. Dr. Owens even survives and goes on to give Hopper a birth certificate of Eleven in the final episode.

What will happen to Hawkins Lab now that it is shut down? Will experimentation continue elsewhere? What will happen with the relationship of Eleven and Hopper, now that he has a birth certificate for her?

Will Byers was shown at the end of season one coughing up a slug, as he was still infected after being rescued from the upside down. In season two, he escapes the mind flayer but will he finally be free?

Season two ends with the mind flayer still watching over Hawkins middle school.

Fans hope that these questions will all be answered in the next season. “Stranger Things” released in their behind the scene show on Netflix that there will be a season three released around late 2018 or early 2019.

Cabrini students and Netflix employees alike are passionate fans of the show.

“I personally love it!” said a Netflix employee identified as Marj. “It piques my imaginations and keeps me on my toes all the time.”