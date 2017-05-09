Views from a fan: 2017 NBA MVP Race

Around this time last year, May 10th to be specific, we learned that Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry would be winning Most Valuable Player for the second consecutive season and in unanimous fashion. It was the first time it ever happened in the 61 years that the award has been given.

It’s a new year though, and with it comes some new candidates and a new voting system for MVP honors. With NBA Commissioner Adam Silver’s decision to move back the announcing of the 2017 NBA MVP for more of an award show setting, many are using this year’s NBA Playoffs as a discussion point as to who should win MVP. THIS ARTICLE WILL NOT DO SO!

With one year of junior varsity high school basketball under my belt and tons of hour in the film room which happens to be whatever TV is closest, I have crafted this here article. This article will instead focus on the regular season only. Of course the contenders for MVP are in the playoffs at the moment, and as always that’s a critical part to who contends for MVP, sorry Anthony Davis and Demarcus Cousins fans.

I believe it’s safe to say that the true list for MVP can be rounded down to four players this year. As a disclaimer, if any of the four players are to win MVP, it is most definitely well deserved, but in that same token I do believe there is a favorite.

Without further a do, here are my top four candidates.

James Harden: 29.1 points per game (ppg), 44% field goal % (fg%) 11.2 assists per game (apg), 8.1 rebounds per game (rpg)

While Curry might’ve been voted unanimously to be the NBA’s official MVP by the media last year, James Harden was named MVP by his peers in the first annual NBA’s player association awards. Now under the eye of head coach Mike D’Antoni and an upgraded roster, Harden and the Rockets reached new heights this 2016-2017 season. The Harden-led Rockets finished 55-27, good, for third in the Western conference. Harden snuck in behind Westbrook for sixth most triple doubles in a season and became the first player to ever record 2000 points and 2000 assists in a season. If it wasn’t for someone (no spoilers!) having the amazing season they had, Harden would definitely be my top choice for MVP, as he’s flourished in more of a point guard-esque role for the Rockets.

Kawhi Leonard: 25.5 ppg, 48 fg%, 3.5 apg, 5.8 rpg

Kawhi Leonard made it clear that he is the best two way player in the NBA. The former 2014 Finals MVP is growing more accustomed as the face of the Spurs, and led them to a 61-21 record, landing as the second seeded team out in the Western conference. To complement his stellar defense, which has earned him two defensive player of the year awards, Leonard has improved his scoring arsenal and playmaking abilities. Leonard has improved statistically in both areas since he came in as a rookie, and now he’s sure to be in contention for the award for a long time.

LebBron James: 26.4 ppg, 54 fg%, 8.7 apg, 8.6 rpg

Let’s clear the air now, LeBron James is the player on planet Earth. EARTH (don’t @ me tho). Is he this year’s MVP? No. Averaging a career high in assists and rebounds, James who has been aging like fine-wine commanded the Cavaliers to a 51-31 record, reaching the second seed in the Eastern conference. The increasing chemistry between James, Kevin Love and Kyrie Irving has allowed James to choose his spots and score effectively. The four time MVP is most likely going to be in the running for the award with a realistic chance of winning it for the next five years. This year though, the award belongs to someone else.

Russell Westbrook: 31.6 ppg, 42 fg%, 10.4 apg, 10.7 rpg

It took an other-worldly experience from Westbrook to get the Thunder into the playoffs as the sixth seed in the Western conference with a 47-35 record. If any of these players were to win the award based strictly off the definition of the name of the award, it would have to be Westbrook. Take away Westbrook from the Thunder and you’d be looking at a team that would struggle to win 18 games in my opinion, and that’s being polite. Westbrook set the record for most triple-doubles in a season, surpassing the Great Oscar Robinson with 42. Shouldering the role of leader of the team, Westbrook put together one of the greatest seasons ever recorded leading the NBA in ppg as well as finishing third in assists and 10th in rebounds. Most importantly, he performed highly in crunch-time. All of the players mentioned have had amazing seasons, and each definitely deserve consideration. When it comes to which player was most valuable to their team though, Westbrook set himself a part.