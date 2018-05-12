Senior minority students thank loved ones at recognition ceremony

With graduation right around the corner, a number of Cabrini senior students who identify as AHLANA (African-American, Hispanic/Latino, Asian, and Native American) are feeling especially grateful. On Friday, May 11, 2018, Cabrini invited AHLANA leaders to a special Minority Recognition Ceremony, in honor of all of their accomplishments over the last four years at the institution.

First, students were introduced to the Alumni Association and learned about the many different ways that they can remain connected with their almost alma mater through time, talent and treasure.

Then, each student had a chance to publicly honor a special person in their life who has impacted them in a positive way and made them to be the strong leader that they are today. (The ONLY flaw of this event was that tissues were not provided for all of the tears of joy that were being shed!)

Listen to the voices of some of Cabrini’s most notable AHLANA leaders thanking their loved ones for all they have done to get them to their graduation day at Cabrini University on May 20, 2018.

Diego Ramirez

Rita Alcaraz

Cali-Ani Diaz

Anibesca Villar

Wanda Hernandez