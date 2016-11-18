Seven ways to avoid the flu this season

With the season of winter quickly approaching, many individuals are dreading flu season and every other sickness that it may bring. Luckily, there are many ways to avoid the flu and stay sick free this winter.

Get a flu shot

The first way to stay flu free this winter is to get a flu shot. For those students who live far from home or are not able to make it home to get a flu shot, health services, located in room 98 in Founders hall, offers flu shots to all students, whether they are full-time, part-time, residents or commuters. Students will be charged a fee which can be paid in cash, check or billed to their student account and receive a flu shot. Many drugstores such as CVS and Rite Aid offer flu shots at their pharmacies for a fee, as well.

Wash your hands

While this one may seem obvious, it is very important to make sure to wash your hands and keep the germs away! If you do not have access to a sink, using hand sanitizer is a good alternative until you are able to wash your hands.

Use disinfectant spray and wipes

Germs are everywhere and are very easy to catch. Common places germs are found are on keyboards, especially on public computers like the ones in the library, cell phones, doorknobs and pens and pencils. These are objects we use everyday and surfaces we touch everyday. By carrying around a small pack of disinfectant wipes, you can reduce the chance of catching the flu.

4. Cover your nose and mouth

Something simple, but effective. By covering your nose and mouth, it reduces the risk of spreading germs and getting other people sick. Always be sure to use a tissue when sneezing or coughing.

Avoid people who are sick or are not feeling well

If you notice a friend, family member or co worker is not feeling well, be sure to keep a distance. For example, do not shake hands with someone you notice is sick or not feeling well. If that can not be avoided, be sure to use hand sanitizer or wash your hands right after. If someone in your family is not feeling well, be sure to sanitize the house and anything your family member touches.

Do not bite your nails

Even though you may be washing your hands or sanitizing your hands multiple times a day, germs live under your nails since it is a very hard spot to reach when washing your hands. By biting your nails, this allows the germs to enter your mouth and body which can cause illness.

Live a healthy lifestyle

By eating healthy, getting enough sleep and exercising, this will reduce your risk of illnesses. Eating a well balanced diet can help your immune system which will fight off diseases.