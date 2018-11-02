Should there be more female superheroes?

Growing up as a kid, watching movies and TV shows was very helpful in the aspect of finding a character you look up to and you aspire to be them when you get older. Most kids look up to superhero’s, but do they all have to be male superheroes?

Between Marvel and DC Comics, there is only a few female superheroes that people actually know about. When it comes to Halloween, some little girls want to be the superhero they look up to but they usually only get to pick between two.

“As a girl scout and teacher, I know that there are a lot of girls who feel that they are just as strong as guys and just as equal as boys. So they want to be shown as strong so they would like to have girl superheroes because we are just as strong as guys are,” Olivia Finkey sophomore early education and special education major, said.

Most girls think that since there are more male superheroes, females are not as equal to them. Both boys and girls feel like female superheroes make more of an impact on their lives than male superheroes.

“I think there should more girl superheroes because young children look up to both boys and girls so there should be a mix of boys and girl superheros,” Melissa Heff said.

Heff is a junior at Cabrini University. She is apart of the cheerleading squad and this is her third year cheering. She is also a coach for a cheer team in her home town so she is around little girls all the time.

For little kids, Halloween is one of their favorite times of the year because they get to dress up as whoever they want and get free candy. When it comes to dressing up as whoever they want, it is typically someone or something they look up to. Most characters would be superheroes because they show how strong they are and how much of a leader they are.

Kailey Currao is a sophomore at Cabrini University. She works in the admissions office as a student ambassador. She babysits two little girls that love superheroes but it is very tough for them to actually be them for Halloween because there is only one costume out there that is a female superhero.

“As a nanny, I know that the two little girls that I have get really disappointed when they like want to dress up as a superhero and there is only one costume for it. Like they go into the store and the only costume for a 5-year-old girl is super woman and that upsets them because they don’t want to be the same one,” Currao said.

More female superheroes are now getting their own show but they are not new female superhero’s. People want new superhero’s instead of seeing old ones keep changing actors.