Shuttle bus maintenance causes headaches for Cabrini students

Cabrini students who rely on the school’s shuttle bus system recently became frustrated when one of the shuttle buses went out of service due to maintenance problems. Students of all kinds use the bus system for different purposes. Commuters use the bus to get home and some students who work off campus rely on the bus as well. The shortage of just one bus has created a domino effect, causing buses to fill up and leave students behind even more than previously.

“I get extremely upset when I miss the bus because it hinders me from getting to work and getting home,” Rhonda Davis, sophomore criminology major, said. Davis is a commuter whose been dealing with the negative end of the shuttle bus system. She relies on the shuttle everyday and finds it inexcusable when the bus cannot be there for her. “I get left behind by the bus all the time and it’s frustrating especially when I do not have money for a cab.”

Though the bus drivers themselves had nothing to say about the issue, the director of public safety, Joseph Fusco, made a few comments. “The shuttle bus needed to have repairs to its transmission,” Fusco said. “The shuttle has been back in service for a week now and we do not expect anymore issues.”

The problem does not stop there. Multiple students reported being left behind by the bus before at important times. “I was told there was no room left on the bus for me, and I needed to get to a job interview that I had to then cancel,” junior Alijah Broadnax, said. “It’s pretty upsetting when you need to get somewhere and can not.”

Public safety has a plan to make sure things are running smoothly and students are accommodated in the event of any complications. “If one of our vehicles such as a shuttle is placed out of service we usually use one of our larger vans to cover,” Fusco said. “Our biggest concern is ensuring we are providing our students with the transpiration promised.”

Students who are experiencing problems with the shuttle buses or any other Cabrini transportation can voice their concerns by calling 610-902-8245.