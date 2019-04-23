‘Skinny shaming’ is not a compliment

My entire childhood leading into my adulthood, I have always been naturally skinny. I stand at 5 feet 3 inches tall and weigh a little over 100 pounds. My entire life I have been underweight, which I really have no control of. I can eat as much as I want and not gain a single pound.

I am used to getting comments from my parents, friends and even people I hardly know regarding my weight. I don’t know why people have the need to comment on people’s weight when it is triggering for certain individuals.

I have received comments from people that may seem like compliments to them but to me are body shamming me.

I have also received negative comments towards my weight. Out of hatred, people have made harsh comments such as, “you look like a skeleton,” just to make me feel worse. This was in high school. People I didn’t even know had something to say about me and did so negatively through an anonymous app.

A term used to body shame thin women is called ‘skinny shaming.’

I have been underweight my entire life. People think that just because you are skinny you should be happy with your body. However, I am continuously judged and commented on for how thin I am.

So how can I be happy with my self?

I have noticed I tend to wear baggy clothing to hide my figure to avoid these back handed “compliments,” which usually turn out to be a degrading comment about my body.

People think that being skinny is a privilege, due to the portrayal of skinny women being the ‘ideal body type’ and that I shouldn’t get upset for people commenting on my weight. Whether I am underweight or overweight, someone is still making a hurtful comment towards me. People need to realize that skinny shaming is just as hurtful as fat shaming, it still leaves a negative impact.

The ‘perfect’ body and the media

For the longest time, society made us believe that the perfect body type was being super thin. Movie stars and models are role models for young girls and we grow up to think that that is the ideal image of the “perfect” body type/look.

The media has had a positive as well as a negative impact on individuals.

Studies have shown that the exposure to images of unrealistic bodies have left a negative impact on an individuals body image. These unrealistic body standards society have put on women are linked to depression, low self-esteem and eating disorders.

Today, women of all sizes are being used in the media to represent brands and clothing lines. Size inclusion has changed and clothing brands have increase their range to fit more curvy and plus size women.

Society loves to believe that making comments on a women’s body being “too thin,” is a compliment. There’s a correct and respectful way to compliment a women.

March is women’s history month, a month to empower all women. It’s 2019, we should all be rooting for women of all sizes. We should teach our young girls that all sizes are beautiful and to love your body and others.