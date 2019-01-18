Small fire breaks out in Cavs Corner dining hall

As the Cabrini community braces itself for another winter storm, the heat of small kitchen fire was felt on Thursday night. At approximately 7:15 p.m., a fryer caught ablaze in the Cavs Corner dining hall located in Founders Hall. According to witnesses, the fire was put out fairly quickly, with no reported injuries on the scene. Radnor Township Police and fire officials also responded to the small fire quickly after the fire alarms were triggered.

The building was immediately evacuated and classes taking place within Founders Hall at the time were impacted. Due to precautionary reasons, some professors decided to cancel classes for the remainder of the evening.

According to a statement from the Cabrini University Instagram account, “A deep fryer in Cavs Corner resulted in a small fire. The fire was put out with a fire extinguisher on site; Radnor Fire Department was alerted out of caution. Cavs Corner is temporarily closed, and we will notify everyone when its reopened.”

“Service is not operational and we will not know when service will be back open until the fire marshal clears the scene,” Malikia Craddla, a Sodexo cook said. “It will be posted sometime tomorrow regarding our service for tomorrow.”

As of 8:30 p.m., Cavs Corner remains closed due to an investigation by the Radnor Township Fire Marshal. The popular “Late Night at Cavs” location is impacted by the fire and will reportedly remain closed for the night.

When asked to comment on the situation, Cabrini University Public Safety declined to give a statement on the nights events. Loquitur Media was told to “come back in the morning,” for an update. Coincidentally, Public Safety officials were responding to another fire alarm on the other side of campus just an hour after the initial incident.

UPDATE: Cabrini has sent an email update to the community regarding the status of the dining hall. The email states that Cavs Corner remains temporarily closed and will remain so through at least the morning. Due to the closure of the dining hall in the morning, a breakfast buffet will be served starting at 8:30 a.m. in the Mansion dining room.

Stay tuned to Loquitur Media as we continue to gather more facts about the incident.