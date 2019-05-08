Snow days and delays affect Cabrini’s academic calendar.

This year, in the spring semester of 2019, we have had about four to five snow days and two to three two-hour delays. Snow days could be beneficial for students at Cabrini.

Some students use snow days to relax or catch up on homework and assignments. With two-hour delays, students just miss an 8:15 a.m. and 9:40 a.m. classes which give them about two hours of extra sleep. This could be beneficial if you were up late the night before getting assignments done.

If you are a commuter you will not have to worry about getting up early and cleaning the snow off your car in the cold or getting stuck in traffic because of the snow. You can just stay home and relax or do homework if you have any. Students on campus can wake up go to breakfast and do homework or assignments.

Sophomore Amanda Lynn, a pre- k- four education with special ed major, spends her snow days hanging out with her friends, catching up on homework and watching movies. Some of Lynn’s teachers had to change some materials on their syllabus.

Sophomore Amanda Lynn, a pre- k- four education with special ed major, said, “They need to teach us certain topics before the semester ends.”

Sophomore Tori DeLusant, an education major, spends her snow days sleeping, watching Netflix, hanging out with friends and catching up on assignments.

Sophomore Tori DeLusant, an education major, said, “Nothing really changed much on any of my syllabuses for my classes. My teachers will still usually assign assignments and I would have to turn them in on learn.”

Snow days and two-hour delays are great for students but if you are a professor they are not so great. Due to snow days and two-hour delays professors have to change due dates, change assignments or materials on their syllabus. The reason why they do this is to keep up with Cabrini’s schedule so that the class does not fall behind. It is a big struggle because midterm exams were coming up.

Dr. Stephen Grieco, assistant professor of music, had to change one thing on his syllabus so far due to snow days. At the beginning of every class Grieco picks one student who presents a piece of music for five minutes and it could be any type of music. Then the whole class critiques the song and how it relates to the lesson. He had to give this up for two classes so far to bring the class back up to speed with the lessons because midterms of midterms. Besides that, Grieco feels grateful that all of his lessons are online.

Grieco said, “My recorded lectures give you 85 percent of content and class material.”