Sodexo cook retires after 16 years at Cabrini

Video by Keith Brown and Hayley Curtiss

Marcellus Hawkins Jr. (Mr. Marcus), a Philadelphia native, has decided it is time to hang up his apron and retire at age 75, after working for Sodexo for 16 years.

For the past 16 years, Cabrini has had an extraordinary human being amongst them. If you are a frequent visitor at Cavs Corner, even if you have only been in there four times this semester, you were likely to have crossed paths with him. His warm smile and playful sense of humor would no doubt put a smile on your face or have you walking away laughing.

“I like what I do and I put a lot of work into what I do,” Hawkins said. “I like what I do for the kids because I know they’re away from home and don’t have family here so I just want them to feel comfortable and welcome.”

Growing up in Philadelphia during World War II and living through the Vietnam war at age 21, Hawkins joined the 87 Airborne Field Regiment RA. “As a young man you have a lot of options as to what you want to do with your life and being that I was from a area where people hung out in street corners and stores, I decided to grow, the military requires a lot of discipline and I know I needed a lot of discipline so therefore, I volunteered,” Hawkins said.

Hawkins is one to speak up for what is wrong and fight for what is right. After four years of flying off airplanes with the 87 airborne, Hawkins returned to Philadelphia, where he soon joined the Black Panthers at age 24.

“During that time there was a lot of civil rights movements and killing of black folks, raping of our women and all sorts of stuff, my brother was also in the military and so I became a Black Panther,” Hawkins said.

Before coming to Cabrini, Hawkins worked multiple jobs as a butcher, bus driver and even in corner stores around Philadelphia. It is in no doubt that Hawkins is a hard worker and a survivor.

Come Thursday Dec. 15, Hawkins will be preparing his last meal for the students, faculty and staff. Although he is officially retiring and leaving Sodexo, nothing can hold this old soul locked away. That is the way he came up. “If the lord woke me up, I’m moving,” Hawkins said.