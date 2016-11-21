Something to be thankful for this Thanksgiving holiday

When people hear, “Thanksgiving,” they immediately think of all the food they are going to eat, travel plans and the start of the Christmas shopping season known as Black Friday. But what is Thanksgiving really about?

For me, Thanksgiving is about the people that I will be with and the traditions we get to do to celebrate this holiday. As a college student I do not get to see my family much because my school work keeps me busy on campus, so this is a great week to spend time with them. I get to see my friends who are away at their respective colleges and universities and pick up where we left off at the end of the summer. Above all, I get to reflect on what I am thankful for.

My family, friends, health, educational opportunities and the fact that I live in a country with freedom of speech and freedom of the press are just a few things.

I get to wake up every day with a roof over my head, food in my stomach and the opportunity to make my dreams a reality. My home is still standing and my country is not at war.

Cabrini’s education of the heart and social justice focus has opened my eyes to how fortunate and blessed I really am. I knew there was suffering around the world and suffering even in my own country, but I had always just brushed it off thinking, “There is nothing I can do.”

I was wrong. As a freshman, I became an advocate for refugees coming into the United States. I educated my community about their dangerous journey and the reasons why they were leaving their home countries.

From my time here at Cabrini I have become more appreciative of what I have and what I can work towards.

Instead of arguing about the election I am just going to be thankful for the fact that I live in a country where I get to vote and elect my leader.

This Thanksgiving do not rush through dinner to hit the Black Friday sales. Savor each moment with your loved ones. Play silly family games like Godfather Trivia and Pictionary. Get off your phone and talk to your grandparents about your classes and what you want to do with the rest of your life.