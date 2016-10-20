Sports perspective: NHL season preview: Eastern conference edition

Last NHL season saw the Pittsburgh Penguins win the Stanley Cup. If you look at their roster on paper, or even if you watched their play in the playoffs, it makes sense why they won. The truth is, nobody expected them to get to where they were. The Penguins were 15-10-3 on Dec. 12th before the team hired Mike Sullivan to be their head coach. After the change, the Penguins took flight.

This year, the Penguins will look to get back to where they finished last season and repeat. Without losing any key pieces in the offseason, they may be able to do just that. No team has won back to back Stanley Cups since the 96-97 and 97-98 Red Wings, so it definitely won’t be easy.

Metropolitan Division

Carolina Hurricanes- Things will be different in Carolina this year, as they will start the season without former captain Eric Staal on their roster for the first time since 2002. The Hurricanes made a couple very savvy signings and trades this summer. Those include bringing in dependable journeyman Lee Stempniak and fellow winger Viktor Stalberg, as well as adding youngster Teuvo Teravainen and veteran Bryan Bickell to the fold. It remains to be seen if these moves can propel them into a playoff spot for the first time since the 2008-2009 season, but they will look to be in the hunt.

Columbus Bluejackets- The Bluejackets had a very disappointing, injury-filled season in 15-16, as they finished in last place in the Metropolitan Division. This summer, they didn’t really make any significant moves to their NHL roster. Sam Ganger looks to be the only free agent signing to make the NHL roster. It will be an uphill battle for the Jackets as they try to reach the potential that many have believed they possess for the last few seasons.

New Jersey Devils- This offseason was very good to the Devils. The league’s worst offense in 15-16 went out and acquired game changing forward Taylor Hall from the Edmonton Oilers for defenseman Adam Larsson, while also adding other forwards like P.A. Parenteau and Beau Bennett. With goalie Cory Schneider in net, the Devils have a chance to win every game they enter. Expect for them to be a dark horse playoff team this season.

New York Islanders- The Islanders had a simultaneously good and bad offseason. After winning their first playoff series since 1993, the team lost some of their core pieces in Kyle Okposo, Frans Nielson and Matt Martin via free agency. The team brought in veterans like Andrew Ladd and Jason Chimera to fill the void, but it might not be enough for the team to get to the playoffs this season.

New York Rangers- The New York Rangers played their worst hockey in three years last season, as they were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs for the first time since 2010-2011. The team went through a complete offensive makeover this offseason, acquiring Mika Zibanejad in a trade with the Ottawa Senators for fan-favorite Derick Brassard, while also signing depth players like Michael Grabner, Brandon Pirri and Josh Jooris. The team also signed coveted college free agent and Hobby Baker award winner Jimmy Vesey, who is expected to make an impact with the team immediately. As always, this team won’t go too far without continued stellar play from goaltender Henrik Lundqvist, but due to the much upgraded offense and despite the aging defense, the Rangers should still be viewed as contenders.

Philadelphia Flyers- The Flyers were another team that really did not go out and do much in free agency this offseason, after making a surprise playoff entrance last year. Prospects Ivan Provorov and Travis Konecny are going to be called upon to make an impact in their rookie year, with all of the young talent on that roster beginning to come together, even though there wasn’t much change on the roster, the team has enormous potential, potentially enough to make the playoffs for the second year in the row, too.

Pittsburgh Penguins- We already touched on the Penguins earlier, but it is worth reiterating the fact that the whole roster from their cup run, minus defenseman Ben Lovejoy, is returning to the team. The one thing that the Penguins will need to monitor closely is an apparent concussion captain Sidney Crosby suffered at the end of the preseason.

Washington Capitals- The Capitals notched 120 points last year in the regular season on their way to winning the President’s Trophy (an award given to the team with the best regular-season record). After losing to the Penguins in the second round of the postseason, the team went out and acquired center Lars Eller in a trade with the Montreal Canadiens. The team’s only key loss was bottom six veteran, Jason Chimera. The Capitals should be back in the mix for the President’s Trophy again this year, as head coach Barry Trotz will continue to be one of the best coaches in the league.

Atlantic Division

Boston Bruins- The Bruins lost one of their key forwards, Loui Erikkson to the Vancouver Canucks in free agency, but they also made sure that they replaced him with a big, bruising, Bruins style player in former St. Louis Blues captain David Backes. The team also re-signed forward Brad Marchand to a long-term contract after a career year. After not making the playoffs for the past two years, head coach Claude Julien may find his seat too hot to handle if his team misses the playoffs again this year.

Buffalo Sabres- The Sabres, after striking out in the Jimmy Vesey sweepstakes still look to be an improved group heading into the 16-17 season. After bringing veteran Kyle Okposo aboard, the young core of the Sabres suddenly has a pretty dangerous top six. The problem with the Sabres is this; as this is being written sophomore Jack Eichel, and veteran Evander Kane have suffered major injuries and will be out long term with hopes to return at some point over the next few months. This could put a damper on a team who has been in the Eastern Conference’s basement’s playoff hopes.

Detroit Redwings- The Red Wings have had a very weird offseason. Veteran and future Hall of Famer Pavel Datsyuk retired from the NHL to go play in the KHL (Kontinental Hockey League). The core of this team isn’t getting any younger (well, maybe except for Dylan Larkin) so the front office went out and got veterans Tomas Vanek and Frans Nielsen to help keep their winning ways alive. While they may finish above .500 per usual, the Red Wings’ 25-year playoff streak may be in jeopardy.

Florida Panthers- The Florida Panthers came out of nowhere last season to win the Atlantic Division with 103 points. The kids, followed by the ageless wonder of Jaromir Jagr took the league by storm, and they are nowhere near finished. After the team brought in skilled puck moving defensemen Keith Yandle and Jason Demers in the offseason, they will be competing for the top spot in their division again this year. The one caveat is that one of their bright young players, Jonathan Huberdeau will be out three to four months after sustaining an injury during training camp.

Montreal Canadiens- For a while last season, the Canadiens were clicking on all cylinders, as the team looked to be one of the best in the league. Then Carey Price got injured. The Habs are only going to go as far as Carey Price can take them, but with the offseason acquisitions of forwards Andrew Shaw and Russian Alexander Radulov, the team should be bigger, meaner, and have a nose for the net like they have not had in a few years. It is also worth noting that the team traded electric defenseman P.K. Subban for Shea Weber, who is a very good defenseman in his own right this offseason.

Ottawa Senators- The Senators made one change to their lineup this offseason, and that was acquiring veteran center Derick Brassard from the New York Rangers for younger centerman Mika Zibanejad and a 2nd round pick. The deal may benefit the Senators in the short term, as Brassard is in his prime, but Zibanejad was a highly rated prospect that has had a great start to his NHL career. Brassard has a ton of playoff experience, being a part of six playoff series victories as a member of the New York Rangers, so the Senators are hoping that experience is infectious on the young members of the team’s core.

Tampa Bay Lightning- The Lightning made arguably the biggest move of the offseason; re-signing captain Steven Stamkos long-term. The Lightning have one of the best young rosters in the league and may be an early Stanley Cup favorite. Trade rumors currently surround starting goalie Ben Bishop as young goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy is waiting in the wings. Monitor that situation as the season goes on.

Toronto Maple Leafs- Make no mistake about it, the Toronto Maple Leafs are a horrible hockey team. With number 1 overall pick in the NHL Entry Draft, Auston Matthews in the fold, the Leafs should at least be fun to watch, while they continue to swim in the bottom of the league standings again in 16-17.