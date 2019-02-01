Sports Source: Carson Wentz and his future in Philly

Now with the season over, Doug Pederson has already publicly named Carson Wentz as the starting quarterback moving forward. The Foles vs. Wentz debate is over, being that Nick Foles is most likely leaving the Eagles in the upcoming weeks. But is Wentz the franchise QB beyond next year? Wentz has suffered injuries each of the last 4 years, dating back to his senior season of college. This includes a wrist injury, rib injury, knee injury and back injury. All of these injuries can take a significant toll on a persons body, especially just being in their third season. With the injury prone question surrounding Wentz, is he worth a big contract that will most likely make him one of the highest paid players in the league? Recently, a report came out which called Wentz a “selfish player” and “controlling” over the Eagles offense. Plenty of Wentz’ teammates have already come out to dispute the report report. According to the report, other Eagles in the locker room think otherwise. Before his knee injury, Wentz was the best player in football and on his way to his first MVP. Wentz has the trust of his coach and Eagles executives going into next season, but he needs to prove something if he wants that big contract. Wentz was not himself this season and struggled winning games, especially in clutch moments. The Cowboys beat the Eagles twice, and the offense did not click with Wentz under center. If he wants that big contract next offseason, this is a make or break season for him in the minds of a lot of Eagles fans. Wentz has to be that guy who threw 33 touchdowns, not the guy that threw 3 interceptions and zero touchdowns against the Saints.