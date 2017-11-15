Sports Source: Eagles win, despite not playing

While the Philadelphia Eagles may not have played this past weekend, it was still a very significant one for the team.

Three of the team’s biggest rivals’– the Dallas Cowboys, the New York Giants and the Washington Redskins– fell short in their games in week 10.

The Cowboys, who were 5-3 before Nov. 12, lost in an upset versus the Atlanta Falcons, scoring a measly seven points against the Falcons’ 27.

Though the Cowboys maintained their position as the second highest ranked team in the NFC East, this loss puts them that much farther behind the Eagles, who are currently recorded at 8-1.

The Cowboys’ loss was not incredibly surprising, considering they had two important players out of the lineup.

Running back Ezekiel Elliott and left tackle Tyron Smith were both sidelined. This left the team’s running attack in shambles as the Cowboys struggled to control their offensive.

As for the Giants, they continue to struggle to get it together, losing to the San Francisco 49ers, 21-31. Despite being a favorite and one of the top picks this year, the Giants have yet to win since defeating the Broncos earlier in October.

This loss against the 49ers did more than make the Giants 1-8; this loss makes their score match their worst start to a season since 1980, when they only won four games all year.

Adding insult to injury, the Giants did not just lose to the team that is regarded as one of the worst in the NFL, they lost in what was the 49ers’ first win this fall.

Although the Giants were expected to do well this season, bad coaching, offensive injuries, low morale and an inability to get the team together resulted in yet another loss for the Giants.

Lastly, the Redskins came close to defeating a team with significantly more wins than them, but ultimately could not keep up.

They finished 30-38 against their opponent, the Minnesota Vikings.

Facing up against a team with a notably better offense, the Redskins’ defense was no match to their runningbacks.

The current standings for the NFC East remain in the Eagles favor, with them leading by three wins, followed by the Cowboys at 5-4, the Redskins at 4-5 and the Giants in last place, with a pathetic, single win.

In addition to being the best in their division and their conference, the Eagles have the best record in the NFL.

If Philadelphia can defeat the Cowboys in week 11, they will put themselves in a strong position to win their division.