Sports Source: Is Markelle Fultz starting a mistake?

Brett Brown’s decision to start Markelle Fultz over JJ Redick has gained a lot of attention nationally. Basketball analysts have disagreed with the move by Brown, but it is a move that had to be done. Fultz is the number one pick from a year ago that had a historically confusing rookie season. No one knows what really happened to Fultz, but two games into the season and Fultz looks like a whole new player compared to last season. His shot looks a lot smoother, and his aggressiveness to shoot jumpshots is an encouraging sign for all Sixer fans. It is clear the Sixers need that third star to overcome the Celtics in the postseason. The Celtics have too much depth throughout their lineup. Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid are the two centerpieces of this franchise, but Fultz could be the third star. The Sixers drafted him hoping he would be that star player, and he has been a disappointment thus far. But better things are on the way for Fultz as he continues to progress every game. The whole fan base is behind him, and want to see him succeed because he is the difference between a potential finals trip and losing to the Celtics in five games for the second consecutive season. There have been glimpses of Fultz’s talent, like when he pulled up for his first career three-pointer or when he showcased his athleticism in the preseason with a ridiculous chase-down block. The Sixers are in prime position to reach the finals for the first time since 2001 this year, and it all rests on the shoulders of Markelle Fultz.