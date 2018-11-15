Sports Source: Jimmy Butler trade

The Philadelphia 76ers made the biggest splash in the NBA season thus far. The Sixers dealt Dario Saric, Robert Covington and a second round pick for Jimmy Butler. Butler was in a toxic relationship with the Timberwolves and a trade was inevitable. Butler is a former all-star and is regarded as one of the best two-way players in the league. This is a huge deal for the future of this organization.

The team has been struggling for the beginning of the year, and it was quite evident that a move had to be done. It is very sad to see two core members of the process be dealt, but this trade was an absolute steal for the Sixers. Elton Brand had the gut to pull the trigger on this deal, and this trade instantly puts the Sixers on the path to NBA finals.

The Sixers still need to make some moves because they lack depth off the bench. But this move gives the players, management and fans the mindset that winning is the goal, and not waiting for development. Saric and Covington gave this team, the fans and this city everything they got, every minute of every game. These two players will truly be missed, but Butler is a certified star and this trade couldn’t have been passed on.

Covington and Saric were here from the beginning of the process, and it is a shame that won’t be here when it comes full circle with a championship.

Butler is a four time all-star and will come into the Sixers organization and instantly make an impact. Butler is the type of player that the team can lean on to close out game and make clutch shots down the stretch.