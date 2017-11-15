Sports Source: Philly sports legend dies at age 40

The Philadelphia sports community and baseball fans alike are in mourning as news of the passing of former Phillies pitcher Roy Halladay rocked the sports world.

Halladay, who was taken much too soon at the age of 40, died in a single passenger plane crash in Florida on Nov. 7, 2017.

Halladay leaves behind his wife, Brandy Halladay, and two sons.

Halladay’s impact will forever be felt on a baseball diamond.

‘Doc,’ as was Halladay’s nickname, was a name that was revered by any hitter who stepped into a batters’ box.

Halladay’s 203-105 win record is good for .659 win percentage, placing him at 19th all-time. That’s a higher win percentage than notable hall of fame pitchers Sandy Koufax, Randy Johnson and Greg Maddux.

The future hall of famer spent the first 12 seasons of his career with the Toronto Blue Jays. There he won the first of his two career Cy Young awards. The Cy Young is awarded annually to the best pitcher in the each leauge.

In fact, Halladay is one of only six players to win the Cy Young in both the American League and the National League.

That 2003 season he led the league in wins. It was his second all-star appearance and he would go on to make six more in his career.

In the offseason between the 2009-2010 season, Halladay was acquired by the Philadelphia Phillies and, in typical Philly-fan fashion, he was embraced for four great seasons.

He won his second Cy Young in the 2010 season. A testiment to the person that Halladay was, after winning the award, Halladay had a replica made, presenting it to his catcher Carlos Ruiz.

In one of the most impressive baseball achievements ever, Halladay threw a perfect game that season. But the more impressive part was that he then threw a no-hitter during the NLDS that postseason.

Halladay and New York Yankees legend Don Larsen are the only two pitchers ever to throw a no-hitter or perfect game in the post season.

MLB has mourned the loss of the pitching great.

Tweets from countless players, both current and retired, have poured out on social media.

Players like two-time MVP Mike Trout and World Series winner Justin Verlander have expressed their disbelief, as well as former teammates who witnessed the postseason no-hitter like Ryan Howard and Shane Victorino.

The Phillies organization released a statement saying, “There are no words to describe the sadness that the entire Phillies family is feeling over the loss of one of the most respected human beings to ever play the game.”

Halladay will be a first ballot hall of famer and will be remembered as one of the greatest pitchers to ever play the game.

Roy ‘Doc’ Halladay

May 14, 1977-November 7, 2017