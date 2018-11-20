Sports teams pay tribute for synagogue shooting victims

Pittsburgh’s tribute

The city of Pittsburgh stands together after the tragic synagogue shooting that took place on Oct. 27. After the news was released, the Pittsburgh teams took a stand for their city. The Pittsburgh Steelers responded on Twitter by saying, “We send our thoughts and prayers to those affected by this morning’s tragedy in Pittsburgh. We will continue to pray for everyone involved.”

On Oct. 28, The Steelers observed a moment of silence and prayer before their game against the Cleveland Browns at Heinz Field, which happens to be seven miles west of the Tree of Life Synagogue. In a tribute to the victims, the Steelers’ distinctive logo changed a yellow shape into a Star of David and added the words “Stronger than Hate.” Fans that attended the game showed up with the signs of the Steelers helmet logo with a star of David over top as a tribute.

“I am a Steelers fan…I think the Steelers could have worn something on their helmet and they can visit and raise money for the families,” sophomore Corey Carver said.”I think they did and will do everything they can.”

The Pittsburgh Penguins tweeted, “We are incredibly sadden ed to hear of this morning’s tragedy at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh. We send our thoughts and prayers to all those affected.”

The Penguins held a ceremony on Oct. 30 before their game to honor the victims. The team held an 11-second moment of silence in memory of the 11 lives lost. The Penguin players also wore a patch saying “Stronger than Hate” on their uniforms which incorporated a Star of David.

Before their game they were collecting money to help raise funds for the Jewish Federation and the team donated $25,000 to the organization.

“I think it is great that athletes and teams use the platform of athletics to spread positivity and awareness on these things,” sophomore JD Barrett said. “Not just in this specific one but over all.”

The Pittsburgh Pirates tweeted, “Our hearts break at the news of this morning’s tragedy in the Squirrel Hill area of Pittsburgh. Our thoughts and prayers are with all of those affected by this horrible event.”

“I think that any help that they [sports teams] give is good enough,” sophomore Mary Scafidi said. “The people that were attacked and their families need all the help that they can get right now and I think that it is good that they are helping in the best way that they can.”

Patriots’ Edleman pays tribute

Julian Edleman, wide receiver for the New England Patriots, wore an Israel hat from the World Baseball Classic with a Star of David on it to pay tribute to the victims. Edleman, who is Jewish himself, denounces the attack and shows support for those impacted by the attack.

“It was a big hit to the community and it’s uncalled for, so I’m just letting them know, hey, I’m behind you and I’m supporting you,” Edleman said.

Cabrini’s thoughts

Cabrini students share their thoughts of the tragic event.

“The fact that this still happens in this country is actually disgusting. The synagogue is a place of worship and prayer and a place people will go to feel safe,” Carver said. “Just imagine not being able to feel safe at the place you should be the most safe.”

Of the students that have heard of Pittsburgh teams paying tribute to the fallen, they believe that it was heartfelt and that even more should be done to unite this country.

“We need to come together as Americans and not tolerate racism and bigotry in our country…we need to think of all the things that unite us and work to bridge the issues that divide us,” history and political science professor James Hedtke said.

“My last remarks are for a country to see some positive change where differences in religion, gender and race can coexist without wicked and evil actions such as the ones that have taken place in Pittsburgh,” junior Chris Santana said.