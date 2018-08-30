Starbucks coffee is coming to Cabrini

After years of serving students in the George D. Widener Center, Jazzman’s Cafe has closed its doors. With the popular Jazzman’s Cafe closing, something will need to fill the void to give students their coffee fix.

Late in the 2018 spring semester, students received an email regarding a rename for Jazzman’s Cafe. The options given to the student body were “Calvin’s Corner,” “Calvin’s Cafe,” or “The Cabrini Bean.” Out of the three choices, “The Cabrini Bean” came out on top, officially becoming the new name of the dining location.

On July 17, Cabrini University Dining Services made an announcement via Instagram regarding the status of the new dining location. Although the new name of the location was not yet announced, what will be served at the location was. Beginning in the fall 2018 semester, the former Jazzman’s location will be “proudly serving” Starbucks Coffee.

For many students, this will come as a welcome change to the Cabrini campus. This is the first big-name chain store like Starbucks have ever operated on the Cabrini campus, helping to fuel even more excitement to the Starbucks addition.

Before you get too excited, this location will only offer a limited Starbucks menu, featuring assorted coffees, Frappuccinos and teas. As for the food offerings at The Cabrini Bean, the menu will stay almost identical to that of Jazzman’s.

This is just one of the many additions to the Cabrini campus over the next few years, as two new parking garages, a new residence hall, student center and redesigned campus are all in the works.