Starbucks welcomes customers festive designs for their red holiday cups

Every year Starbucks brings out the red cups, as they do every November.

Nothing is super special about these red cups, just the fact that they hold the steaming-hot caffeine that everyone around the world loves.

The one thing that customers never understood was: why the cups were never festive for the holiday season?

“Starbucks finally decided that this year they would change that and make the cups festive, on one condition, customers had to send in designs that they wanted to see on the cups for the holiday. The interesting part about the contest was that it was open to all the baristas from Starbucks,” The Starbucks Newsroom said. “To have your cup design looked at you were able to share them online with the hash-tag of #PartnerCupContest. When the contest ended, Starbucks had a total of 1500 entries. From the 1500 designs that they got Starbucks then picked thirteen designs for the holiday season.”

Tyler Klitchko is a Starbucks regular.

“I love the cups. I think they are all very creative and it makes it more fun to drink my coffee,” Klitschko said.

The cups had a lot of precise detail on them and customers could defiantly tell that artists and other people who submitted their work really wanted to express their art and do whatever they could to get their design on a cup.

“I call them the pretty cups. I honestly would just pay for the cups to have all the designs without getting a drink in them just to keep them because they are just so well thought out and creative,” Payton Greene said.

The cups could not have come at a better time. Getting coffee now is an even more rewarding experience because a customer will never know which cup they are going to get when they are ordering.

When walking into a Starbucks, Starbucks shops have a display of all of the cups.

“Our custumers around the world turned our red cup into works of art. Sharing what the season means to them, and reminding us of what we all have in common-our collective holiday spirit,” The Starbucks Newsroom said.

“The red cup makes me excited to go to Starbucks. I love seeing which one I’m going to get every time I go. I want to collect all of them,” Hannah Krady said.

Starbucks defiantly outdid them selves this season with the cups and customers hope that they will continue with this as the years go on.