Students held from Spring registration

The fall semester is coming to an end and Cabrini students are wrapping up their midterms, fretting over finals and counting down the days until break. However, there is one more thing to do before packing up and heading home for Thanksgiving.

Class Registration.

The day students register depends on their class level. Graduate students registered first on Oct. 31 then Seniors on Nov. 7. Juniors registered Nov. 10 then Sophomores on Nov. 14. First-year students went last on Nov. 17. The honors LLC registers a day or so before the rest of their classmates.

“I struggled with registering for classes at first because I had no idea what I was doing but after I met with my advisor it was a lot easier,” sophomore, Middle education major and former Honors LLC member, Theresa Mignogna said.

For some students, the registration process is not as smooth. Classes fill up fast and financial issues can stop students from getting the classes they need

“I did not have a good registration experience last year because my loan money did not go through to financial aid and I ended up signing up for my classes until two weeks later,” sophomore biology major, Cheyenne Burkeholder said. “Thankfully my classes were not full and I was able to get what I needed.”

Before waking up at 6 a.m. to sign up for the spring there are a couple steps students took first. Everybody met with their academic advisor and ensure that they are enrolling themselves in the correct classes to keep themselves on track to graduate on time. It is also crucial to check in with the financial aid office to double check that there are not any holds. If a student owes money towards their Cabrini account, then they will not be able to register for classes on their allotted day.

“If students get a hold placed on their account a notification is sent to their Cabrini One email. Then phone calls are made to the phone number on the listed with their information,” Carol Morgan, bursar and director of the Cavalier Express Center, said.