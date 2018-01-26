Students join organizations at involvement fair

Every fall and spring semester there is an involvement fair. This gives each student from Cabrini University the opportunity to join new clubs and meet new people on campus. This event began at 4 p.m. on Jan. 23 inside Grace hall.

Sarah Carter, who is the assistant director for Intercultural Education, Engagement and Assessment, said the goal of the involvement fair is to bring students together.

“The involvement fair is to connect students with other students on campus [and] with different organizations run by students on campus [regarding] things that may be interest them and things that they can be a leader,” said Carter.

Clubs organized a lot of fun and cool welcoming activities for prospective student members.

Student Against Violence Everyday was one of the many on-campus organizations present during the involvement fair.

“SAVE is a club that was started under a grant that Cabrini received,” said Tommie Wilkins, the violence against women on campus grant coordinator. “It is about educating people about dating violence and domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking and engaging men.”

Pure Vida, the Black Student Union, WYBF Cavalier Radio, the Campus Activities and Programming Board and the Student Government Association we just a few of the clubs represented at the event.

Students who attended the involvement fair were able to put their information on as many sheets for as many clubs as they wanted. Students in attendance were told about the clubs and what those clubs offer by club members.

After signing up, students receive emails saying when the club starts.

Not only do students meet other students at the fair, they also interact with the important offices on campus if they need help such as with FASFA or trying to work in any office on campus. There are a lot of offices here on campus that participate in the involvement fair.

“I think the involvement fair is a great place for students to get involved and experience new things,” said junior Alicia Maynard, who is studying accounting and also minoring in human resource management and leadership studies. “It allows you to jump out of your comfort zone and join new clubs.”

“I found out about some new clubs,” said junior biology major Phillip Strantzalis said. “I found out about CAP Board, science club and student government. I signed up for the science club because I’m a bio major.”

“I’m president of Pura Vida, vice president of marketing for CAP Board, I’m treasurer of SGA, a leadership programming intern for SEaL and I’m a part of the Marketing Club,” said Danielle Perez, marketing major. “Definitely more than 120 students showed up. I scanned in the first 93 people but definitely a ton more came. I love that every club was so creative in the way they marketed their club and recruited students. It showed just how dedicated student leaders are.”