Students unleash their poetic talents at poetry slam

Poetry is a way for people to express themselves and let their creativity run loose in their writing. At Cabrini, students unite with their love for poetry and are able to share their poetry with support of their peers and professors.

The Body Image Conference is a two-day event that features different activities and speakers who come to Cabrini and share their experiences with learning to love their bodies. Over the course of the Body Image Conference, ran by Filling-Brown, a poetry slam was held at the mansion Wednesday, Oct. 26. Students shared their amazing poems up on stage to their peers and professors. The poetry slam was open for all students to share their creativity.

“I like how it is short, brutally honest and it captures the beauty or sarcasticness to life,” Junior Erin Syler said. “It can be used to express what most people can’t find words for.”

Syler was one of the young writers that stepped up on stage and read her poetry. While on stage, she read two of her pieces aloud for all to hear. This was the second time Syler read her poetry to a group. The first was during an open mic night last year.

“Poetry is certainly an genre to be able to express how we feel in really emotional, raw and real ways,” English Professor Dr. Michelle Filling-Brown said.

The Body Image conferences are held every two years. This is the second Body Image Conference held at Cabrini and many are looking forward to the next one in 2018.

“The poetry slam is so students, on the spot, spur on the moment can get up on stage and perform. It is creative and deeply personal,” Filling-Brown said. “It is a way to express how we feel in our bodies and the way the world around us influences how we perceive ourselves and those around us.”

Sophomore Brierra Woods stopped by the poetry slam in support of her friend and the other woman at Cabrini. Woods is a part of the club A Sister in Christ is a Sister for Life whose slogan is “Your body’s a temple.”

“This was a great way give ladies a way to build up their self esteem and learn that they are not the only one,” Woods said. “I would like to begin writing poetry about self-esteem and how most young women feel insecure about certain things. Love yourself.”