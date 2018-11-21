Take a trip to get inspired

Do you want to feel empowered? Inspired to the point you believe you can break the walls that surround you? Challenged, so you feel a sense of accomplishment after completing your task. The Ignatian Family Teach-In for Justice trip is held every year for Cabrini students.

“IFTJ was an incredible experience,” Aide Cuenca, a student on the trip, said.It was an opportunity to re-energize and learn how high schools and University students across the USA are addressing issues of injustice on their campuses and communities. As a Catholic person, I am called to keep challenging myself. Silent does not resolve any problems. It is time to speak out and be in solidarity with our marginalized brother and sisters by taking actions.”

The Ignatian Family Teach-In for Justice took place on November 3rd to the 5th, 2018. This was open to all students at Cabrini, with the completion of an online form. Eight total students attended the trip this year, with two students presenting. The registration is around $100 per student, which Cabrini pays for. They also pay for travel and lodging. This trip was cost-free to the students and happens every year.

Dr. Ray Ward, Associate Director of Peace and Justice, said the Peace Poets were his favorite speakers, he said, “They use poetry to make peace, which is really powerful, the room was like shaking.”

The Peace Poets are a group of five individuals who share personal stories and listen to the stories of others. They are a combined rap crew and a humanitarian initiative. One of the poems talks about helping a guy in a prison cell, and the poet talked about motivating the guy to live for more than what he has going on in that cell.

One of the big themes this year for IFTJ is racism. Bishop Murry was at the conference and was there to talk about where the church is on this was eye-opening to the students.

There was about 2,000 people at the conference this year.

“There was tons of people from all over the country, seeing all the flags on the board was very cool,” Ward said.

Cabrini students got two sessions in the breakout sessions where they were asked to present their projects. They talked about voter engagement and their methods they came up with. Students all over the world learned from Cabrini students.

“As a staff member, I got to sit back and get to see the students run this and it was awesome. I am super proud of them,” Ward said.

On Monday, the students and staff visited the offices of senators. There they got to lobby for different issues. Cabrini students took two issues, one group talked about mass incarceration and the other about immigration. They met with the representatives of the Congress and the students broke down what they what they wanted to see at the next Congress.

“We really want people to go, the more people that apply, the more funding we can get for this trip,” Ward said.

You don’t have to be Catholic to go on this trip, only about half the students that went this year identify as Catholic. Make sure you look for the trip application next year to apply!