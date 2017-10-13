Target to raise minimum wage

Target announced that their company will be raising their minimum hourly wages from 10 to 11 dollars an hour next month. By the end of 2020, it will be raised to 15 dollars an hour.

After announcing this last week, Target is now one of many companies like Walmart, Whole Foods and Costco to start raising their minimum wages.

A spokeswoman for Target, Jenna Reck, believes that this will help demonstrate a much bolder and bigger investment by grabbing more consumers and future employees.

As a person who is in college right now, I feel like this is a good opportunity for someone like me because it will help me earn a lot more than what I make. I know with being in school and everything, it is kind of hard for me to save money because I always either have to spend my money on books, my tuition or gas.

Sometimes, I sacrifice my money for my family because I am the oldest of five in the house. Sometimes as the oldest, you have to step up and provide a little money. Even though my parents do not ask me for the money, I tend to give it to them anyway because I can see them struggling.

This is why I am glad that Target decided to raise their minimum wage to 11 dollars. This gives me a chance to maybe think about filling out an application and leaving my old job at Party City, which only pays me eight dollars an hour.

This decision to raise the minimum wage can be good because more people will now be able to apply and make more money, instead of making seven dollars and 25 cents an hour.

However, it can be a bit bad as well just because taxes will be getting even bigger due to fact that America is suffering from a huge debt.

Plus, Target has yet to share any details on about the amount it will cost them or how the employees would be affected with all the changes going on.

For instance, the Target near my job is remodeling everything in the store. They are completely rearranging each and every one of the aisles and changing the floors. They are hiring new people and making it even bigger than it was before. These changes, in addition to increased minimum wage, could mean higher costs for consumers.

It can be a little confusing at times because I used to know where everything is. Now they are moving the isles and product. They even moved the Pizza Hut to a different location, which was heartbreaking.

At the same time, I’m excited about what is to come.

Target’s decision definitely leaves many companies thinking about doing the same with raising the minimum wage. I’m pretty sure some companies will consider raising it but the other companies will not just because it’s just too much of an expense right now and they might not be able to.

All we can do is hope and pray that this continues to happen in our future.