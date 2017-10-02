‘Teen Wolf’’s final howl: series over but the fight’s not

Warning: This article contains spoilers.

“Teen Wolf” howled for the final time on Sunday. The series finale aired Sept 24, after six seasons. The show premiered on MTV on June 5, 2011 and was loosely based on the 1985 cult classic film, “Teen Wolf,” starring Michael J. Fox.

The “Teen Wolf” television series tells the story of Scott McCall, played by Tyler Posey. Mccall is a high school student, who plays lacrosse but is considered an outcast.

After a trip to the woods with his best friend “Stiles” Stilinski, played by Dylan O’Brien, McCall gets bitten by a werewolf and soon becomes one himself. Scott McCall spends the next six seasons battling supernatural creatures, while also facing the hard knocks of high school drama.

The series finale, entitled “The Wolves of War,” begins with a flash-forward of Scott McCall, helping a young werewolf escape the grasp of werewolf hunters. The episode continues as a flashback, picking up where the previous episode left off.

Scott McCall explains his personal experience with the supernatural. He begins to tell the story of himself and his pack of supernatural friends who were at war with the werewolf hunters of Beacon Hills.

The finale is rapidly paced, attempting to give each character their own happy ending. The episode proceeds with people turning to stone, having their biggest fears come to life and Scott McCall gouging his own eyes out to defeat the supernatural villain of this season, the Anuk-Ite.

The episode ends with McCall explaining to the young werewolf that he will not be able to fight alone. Every wolf needs a pack, and with that, McCall’s friends arrive.

Scott McCall and his friends create a pack of supernatural beings with the goal to protect each other and the town of Beacon Hills. While there are some bumps along the road, each principal character walks into the rain with a smile on their face and an ultimate feeling of satisfactions.

The official Teen Wolf Twitter account live-tweeted the episode and interacted with fans during the show. Twitter has become a key element of Teen Wolf viewing. Fans often use Twitter to live tweet episodes and post their opinions and predictions of an episode.

The last moments of the final episode received a mix of emotions from fans.

“I thought we would get more closure,” Kelli McCray, a junior at West Chester University, said. “They left it pretty open-ended.”

Courtney Thornton, a junior at Monsignor Bonner and Archbishop Prendergast high school, expressed her contentment with the final.

“The ending gave me a sense of closure,” Thornton said. “I enjoyed seeing [McCall’s] character grow throughout the series.”

While some felt it was a good ending that tied up different ends, many fans thought that the ending was vague, leaving a plot line open for a new season or spin-off series.

“It didn’t feel like an ending,” Meghan McCray said. “It felt like they were setting the show up for another season.”

Over the past six seasons, “Teen Wolf” has stayed true to its original theme. The supernatural-driven, teen drama has created a worldwide fan base that will never forget the legacy of “Teen Wolf.”