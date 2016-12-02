Thanksgiving: A time for food, family and traditions

For college students, Thanksgiving is a time to take a break from school work and relax. Each family has their own traditions but they all have two things in common: good, homemade food and family.

The first Thanksgiving took place in 1621 when Plymouth colonists shared a meal with the local Native Americans to celebrate their first harvest. It was a three-day festival, rather than the one day Americans celebrate today.

Beginning in 1827, Sarah Josepha Hale, an American writer known for “Mary Had a Little Lamb,” set out to recreate the original Thanksgiving feast and advocated for over 30 years for it to be celebrated annually as a national holiday.

In 1863 Abraham Lincoln granted her wishes and proclaimed that it would be celebrated annually on the last Thursday in November.

Today, families across America gather around the dinner table to give thanks for what they have and reconnect.

According to a study conducted by Pew Research Center in 2010, “89% expect to have Thanksgiving dinner with members of their family.”

Selena Scialfa, a freshman childhood education and special education major, enjoys the holiday because she sees it as a time to give thanks with her family.

“It is a good time to come together with family and celebrate the good things we have in life and give thanks,” Scialfa said. “Every Thanksgiving we talk about what we are thankful for and how happy we are to see each other, especially now that I am in college and do not see everyone as often.”

According to History, turkey may or may not have been consumed during the first Thanksgiving, but today “nearly 90 percent of Americans eat the bird—whether roasted, baked or deep-fried—on Thanksgiving, according to the National Turkey Federation.”

When it comes to the food, Scialfa’s family gathers at her aunt and uncle’s home where her aunt cooks the meal.

“Four course meal starting with appetizers, then salad, then the main course of turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing and cranberry sauce, finishing with the various yummy desserts,” Scialfa said, adding that her cousin is a pastry chef and makes the desserts.

Another typical tradition on turkey day is watching the football game on television. For Ryan New, a senior business administration and finance major, watching football is a big part of his Thanksgiving.

“The food and just sitting and watching football,” New said when asked about his favorite part of the holiday.

According to another study from Pew Research Center, football is a favorite when it comes to Thanksgiving, stating that “a plurality of Americans (34%) rate football as their favorite sport to watch.”

Thanksgiving traditions do not always include family. New has created his own tradition of spending time and reconnecting with his high school friends for Thanksgiving Eve at the bar every year.

Brianna Lugo, a freshman early childhood education major, has a large dinner for the holidays with her family.

“We typically eat the turkey, ham, side dishes like mac and cheese, mashed potatoes, we always have rice, corn, veggies and stuff like that,” Lugo said.

Pew Research Center also reported “a 62%-majority of Americans who say they will be spending Thanksgiving with family members think that 10 or more relatives will be in attendance for the festive meal.”

Lugo’s family is from Lancaster, while she is from Philadelphia. Her family comes down to her house to eat dinner and they have made the tradition of going out Black Friday shopping Thursday night.

“Right after dinner we will leave at like 8 o’clock and we’ll pretty much stay out all night,” Lugo said, adding that one year they did not return home until 7 a.m.

“It’s nice just to be around the family that you don’t see so often,” Lugo said.