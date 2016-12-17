Thanksgiving traditions is more than just a turkey

Thanksgiving has become a time where families and loved ones get together to catchup and feast, also a time for being thankful for the things you have. This is also a time in history where we remember the pilgrims and natives first feast which has become tradition throughout the world. Another tradition that was added onto the original friend and family feasting is the game of American football. Throughout history the menu for thanksgiving has been the traditional turkey, ham and stuffing served with gravy, but lately, in some family households, there has been items added and removed from households. For some people, thanksgiving is not as easy because of family issues like separation between the parents or the loss of family members.

A student at Cabrini University, Jaylen Pearson, English major, said, “For thanksgiving I went to my fathers house for dinner and then after getting a plate from there I went to my mothers house to get a plate.” For some, having two thanksgivings is not an issue at all, at the end of the day people are still bonding and being thankful while being fed.

Cabrini junior, Kayla Byrd said, “Every year, my dad, brother and cousins, while waiting for food, watch whatever football game is on during the course of the morning.”

Thanksgiving football games have been a long time tradition just like basketball games on Christmas day becoming a newer tradition. Some people who are involved still with their high school might go and support their local football teams or even might go to the football field to have a football game their selves. Graduate from Oakcrest High School located in Mays Landing, New Jersey, Quincy Hughes is a big follower of football as a sport.

Quincy said, “I love football, if my team (Cowboys) is playing on thanksgiving day then you definitely know that me and my dad are sitting on the couch watching the game. As a football player for Oakcrest, I’ll always support my high school every time they play on thanksgiving.”

Cabrini junior, Tyrone Hall and his family added a new dish to their thanksgiving meal.

“Since I’m Jamaican, we usually eat jerk chicken with our thanksgiving meal and we sometimes will have ham but this year we will probably not cook a ham.”

In some desired meals or cultures, foods like rice will be added to the menu but for some dinners there will not be thanksgiving customs foods like mac and cheese or devil eggs. Another factor that family father and brother Rodney Brooks had to deal with a couple years ago was the lack of meat on the plate, or being a vegan at the time.

Rodney said, “I was preparing myself for a boxing match and wanted to come down a couple more pounds to qualify in my division so going vegan for a year was the plan. When thanksgiving came around I was tempted a whole lot but I did not give in until after the fight then all bets were off.”

Thanksgiving traditions are about as diverse as the people who celebrate the holiday, there is no true tradition to thanksgiving besides being thankful for everything and everyone.