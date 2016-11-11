That gross time of the year again

Cold and flu season has reared its ugly head at Cabrini. As the weather gets colder, the fevers get higher. Cold and flu season typically begins around November, while reaching its peak in December, and carries on through March. Just how prepared is the campus for the infamous battle of “How long can I go before I have to blow my nose again?”

While the flu’s symptoms of runny nose, fever and aches are similar to those of the common cold, they are more severe. There is a certain qualification that designates them as flu-like symptoms.

Cabrini’s nurse Joanne Mattioni explained: “To be flu-like you must have a fever of 101.5 or higher. You’ll typically have a sore throat and cough like a cold, but your body will ache all over,” the nurse explains.

“In the month of September alone, 39 patients have come to me with upper respiratory symptoms. Thirteen have come in with sore throats, and there have been five cases of sinusitis. We don’t have the total in yet but there these numbers are expected to rise in October,” Mattioni stated.

“For those who are infected, distance is key. Try to keep not to get to close to any one and remember to always cover your mouth when you couch or sneeze.” To help with your symptoms, Mattioni recommends plenty of fluids and rest.

For junior Mary Cosgrove, the flu hit her hard. The education major was forced to miss two days of classes due to being bed ridden with the flu.

“Oh it was bad. I literally just laid in my room in a fog, I don’t even know if I ever feel asleep. I’ll spare you all the details, but it was nasty!”

The key to prevention is not sharing. No drink, no food. Keep the germs to yourself. Always remember to wash your hands. The germs that cause cold and flu can live for several hours on surfaces that you touch every day.

Jackie Witherow, who’s Cosgrove’s roommate, is especially trying to dodge the seasonal sickness. Witherow has a leading role in Cabrini’s upcoming production of “Edgar Allan Poe: Tintinnabulations.”

“With the show coming up I don’t want to take any chances. Airborne, and vitamin C are my best friends right now,” said Witherow.

Informational pamphlets and helpful healthy tips can always be found outside of the nurse’s office located in Founder’s Hall basement.

Flu shots are also available in the nurse’s office and are offered to everyone. The cost is $25 each, cash, check or can be placed on students’ accounts. Reimbursement forms for Independence Blue Cross members are available. No appointment is necessary to get the shot.

For more information about preventing cold or flu, visit the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention at www.cdc.gov/flu.