The 411 on internships at Cabrini University

Entering the ‘real world’ can be a scary and intimidating thing.

Cabrini University offers a large variety of on and off campus opportunities that help guide students to discover what their true passions are in life. Internships are a big deal to college students. Students want to believe that what they do in these part time or even full time internships will place them on a path in life after they graduate from college.

Senior Kimberly Miralda had a very unique internship experience.

“I did my internship in Swaziland over the summer,” Miralda said. She came across this opportunity through a teacher of hers.

Students do not have to travel across the world to get a rewarding experience because they can easily just head on over to the SEaL office, located next to Jazzman’s cafe.

“I am the leaderships programming intern in the SEaL office,” Jack Dunleavy, a junior English and secondary education major, said. “It is unpaid but I do get college credits for it…10 hours a week for 2 credits.”

Dunleavy loves what he does and he gets a lot out of the opportunity in return.

“Even if it is not paid, it is a great resume builder. Always talk yourself up and make note that you are a team player because employers will remember that,” Dunleavy said.

Cabrini University offers a very useful and helpful career and professional development center. If students are ever looking for paying jobs on or off campus, want someone to review their resume or just have general questions, the CCPD is the place for them.

“One of the best ways a student can get an internship is to come to our officer and speak with us,” Kareem Calliste, assistant directer of the CCPD, said. “We have two sources, Job Source and Career Shift. These help us find out what our student’s interests are so that way we can get a better understanding of who they are.”

A very commonly asked question a lot of students ask when they enter the CCPD is; when should I start looking for internships?

“Heading into your sophomore year you can start looking. We typically recommend second semester of sophomore year, but you must have at least 45 credits,” Calliste said.

Even if students are lost and are unsure of which way to turn, the CCPD is a great, free and reliable resource. Also, do not be afraid to talk to the advisers or even teachers because they could have some very helpful advice that will helpful in the long run.