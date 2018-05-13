The center for career and professional development is the place to find internships

Looking for something to do for the summer? Need to find an internship to take part in? The Center for Career and Professional Development, CCPD is the place for you. The Center for Career and Professional Development is located on the second floor of the Widener Center and is dedicated to helping students prepare for their futures by advising and informing students of opportunities.

The Center for Career and Professional Development is a resource students on Cabrini campus use to get professional and career help and advice. In addition to helping students analyze themselves to find their strengths and interests, the CCPD office helps students with basic skills they would need for any job that they might want to get.

The Center for Career and Professional Development can do a solid job at helping students by implementing several different career-planning programs that help students succeed after Cabrini. Ninety two percent of former Cabrini students are employed or pursuing further study within 10 months of graduating. This information shows that the Center for Career and Professional Development is more than capable of finding you the perfect internship.

At the Center for Career and Professional Development, students can meet with professionals who can help them to find internships to apply to, form resumes and write cover letters. The CCPD also sends out emails to all students keep them updated on available career opportunities that may come up. These emails features dates for upcoming career fairs, networking events and job source portals so students can log on and search for jobs that meet exactly what they may be looking for.

“I found out about the internship that I’m taking this semester by attending the Career Blast earlier in the year,” junior business major Symere Webster said.

There are some requirements for taking an internship. Students must have at least a 2.0 overall GPA. They also must have a total of at least 45 college credits, 15 of which must be from Cabrini. To take an internship, students must fill out a sheet available in the CCPD, have their adviser sign it and then return it to the CCPD. The student and employer will then receive more paperwork to fill out and hand back in to be approved. Once everything is approved the internship will be put into the student’s schedule as a class. Students can take internships for as little as two credits for about 10 hours per week, to up to six credits for about 30 to 40 hours per week.

What are you waiting for secure your internship with the Center for Career and Professional Development today. To be updated with all the information CCPD as available for you make sure to follow them on all their socials and also visit the Cabrini’s Center for Career and Professional Development at https://www.cabrini.edu/about/departments/career-and-professional-development.