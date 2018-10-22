The Center for Career and Professional Development hosts “Ace Your Interview Workshop”

Cabrini University’s Center for Career and Professional Development hosted a workshop on Tuesday Oct. 2 2018, which featured guest speaker Meghan Hickey and was held at two different times. The purpose of the seminar was to provide tips and tricks to better one’s resume and interview skills.

“I have this conversation all the time, networking is really the way of recruiting and hiring these days right. So it’s all about who you know, it gives you that opportunity speaking about yourself, selling yourself and establishing key differentiators,” Hickey said.

The seminar started with a brief introduction by the speaker about the company she works for and discusses her role in the interview process. Hickey then moves onto resume building and discusses how one should properly tailor their cover letter and structure their resume, while also debunking some myths about resumes.

“It’s okay to have more than one page of your resume, it’s not a bad thing at all, however it shouldn’t be only one or two more points. If you have several more talking points, it is perfectly okay,” Hickey said

When going over the content of a resume and the individual importance of each section, Hickey said “You should have education up top, that’s the most important thing I look for, I wanna see where you got your education and a lot of people seem to put their education towards the bottom, but it should be up top.”

Another point of discussion was the relevance of social media presence in the process of interviewing, as well as how it tied into networking.

“We’re in a very digital world right, so everything is social media, Facebook, Snapchat all of it,” Hickey said. “I think it’s really important. Your own personal brand is at jeopardy when you like, when you post, when you subscribe, when you do anything on any type of social media.”

Alicia Maynard, an attendee of the workshop, when talking about the thing she learned the most from the workshop was “To talk about yourself more, that’s an area I kind of struggle in, knowing if you’re doing too much or not enough. Today was good since she talked about that.”

The Center for Career and Professional Development is a room located on the second floor of Widener Hall that’s main purpose is to provide help to students who need it when they are preparing for the professional world. They host a large variety of events per semester geared towards assisting those students about to make their break into the work field.

“Students should attend events like these because it is a great way for them to get as much information as possible in a group setting,” Mark Choquette, assistant director of the Center for Career and Professional Development, said.

The next event that the Center for Career and Professional Development will be hosting will be Internship Info Sessions (in the CCPD’s office) on Tuesday Oct. 16 with another event on Wednesday, Oct. 24, called “Network with Peers & Cavaliers” at the Mansion.