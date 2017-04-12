The Chaos Lounge: a review

The Chaos Lounge, comprised of five good childhood friends, is an expression of loss, revenge, lust and redemption forthcoming. They have the ability to provoke emotions, through ethereal sounds and alternative rifts. Based out of Bethlehem, Pa, home to the popular MusikFest, Bethlehem recently introduced the Sands Casino and concert venue. What was originally an attempt to put Bethlehem on the map of large concert venues, has proved to be certainly, a work in progress. But despite the smaller music scene, the Chaos Lounge has formed a name for itself among other local bands trying to get their names into the mainstream.

The band was formed as an experiment long ago. Guitarists James Kratzer, Brett Ackerman and drummer Jason Maurer grew up together in Bethlehem Township, attending East Hills Middle School together. Their love for music inspired self-taught talents, eventually forming into an early (much heavier sounding) version of their current band. Soon after high school, the three split to pursue different careers in music and culinary arts.

Now re-united, along with singer Matthew Torman and bassist Nicholas Iacona, the Chaos Lounge was formed. Their music oozes Rage Against The Machine-esque rock-rap, with moments of vengeful, hard rock, bleeding into rapid bars of rap lyrics. The band is striving to re-open the world of alternative rock and what it can sound like with their style.

The single off of their live EP album “The Promised Land,” called “Vodka Showers,” reminisces about times of hardship, and coping with struggle. With the first glimpse of Matthew Torman’s aptitude with varieties of music, the song shows the versatile nature of the bands talents. With sweeping solos from James Kratzer, the song is a fitting single.

It is paired with other live recordings such as “484,” a song about past friends that have betrayed and lied. The song showcases absolute tightness throughout the entire band, with deep, complicated fills from Jason Maurer’s drums. The album also features a cover of the Rage Against the Machine song, “Snakecharmer.” Showcasing Brett Ackerman’s ability to create amazing sounds, that of which would impress Tom Morello himself. The song is an excellent jam to get pumped up to.

The Chaos Lounge certainly has a large live presence, melting ambient, heart warming sounds and bridges into their ballads. This band exudes deep-seated talent, blending the sharp daggers of drums and duel guitars, and mending them together with Nicholas Iacona’s bass. They certainly put on a show the last time I saw them play at the Gin Mill in Northampton, PA. Each member of The Chaos Lounge complements the others in their own unique way.

With the current demographic of the political world exploding with opinions, the Chaos Lounge looks to revive the generation that brought great bands like Rage Against the Machine and Incubus to fruition. Protest is never better without the sound of music behind it. The vengeful and uplifting lyrics coming from the Chaos Lounge are the perfect backdrop for a new generation of musically-fueled political stances. Check out the Chaos Lounge below!

https://www.facebook.com/TheChaosLounge/

@thechaoslounge