The Dating Game…who knows how to play?

Dating for some can be a piece of cake and for others, not so much. Romance can either be a hit or a miss and if there are students out there who have been through the most awkward of dates, no need to fear.

“I went to the movies with a kid and he kept trying to kiss me, but I kept backing away. I told him I had to go to the bathroom, but when I came back I sat a seat away from him,” Allison Ercolani, junior exercise science major said.

Talk about awkward…

All dates are not so terrible, some are romantic and the people involved have a nice time.

Frankie Formisano, junior exercise science major has had better luck in the dating world then some.

“We went to the Melting Pot on Valentine’s Day and when we arrived, there were rose pedals on the table,” Formisano said.

Sometimes, dates can be great but they come with a cost…literally, costing students lots of money.

Although Formisano’s date seemed romantic, “They made us order off a fixed menu and we didn’t know about it prior so the total came to $214,” Formisano said.

“We went to Devon Lanes and bowled five games. When we got up to the cashier to pay, I was told that it was 10 dollars per game, not per person like I originally thought. So, I ended up shelling out 50 bucks and I was almost broke afterwards,” Jack Dunleavy, a junior English and secondary education major said.

Dates can also be funny and end with a good laugh. As long as there is fun being had, that is all that matters.

“We had went to the movies and we had the option to select what seat we wanted but we just chose a random pair,” Junior, Kristen Murphy said. “When we got into the theater, we were the only ones in there and so we sat in some random pair that we didn’t select earlier. Another couple walks into the theater and says we were in their seats! Couldn’t have been any other two seats in the theater, it was just funny and so ironic.”

For any students who have had bad luck or need future advice for a date, take notes. Not every date will go perfectly and just know that some students have been through it all.