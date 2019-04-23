The decision to make after high school

College is just one path you can choose in life after high school. There are many others one can choose such as trade school, the military, work full time and others. None of these options are “wrong” but I chose college because I believe that getting a degree would be the best thing for me and my future.

I believe college was the right choice when I was 18-years-old, and three years later I stand by that choice of coming to Cabrini University to pursue a degree. College was the right decision for me because I knew I wanted to keep learning in school and establish my skills in one specific field of study.

I ended up choosing to major in digital communication and social media. I had friends choose all types of paths. I know people who work 40 hours a week and did not attend college, and I also know people who went to trade school to join the union.

Those people are not wrong for wanting to do that, or I am not right for choosing to go to a four year school. The idea of “college is a scam” could not be further from the truth. College prepares you for what life is going to be after you graduate from here.

College gives you opportunities in life that other people who do not attend may not get. Attending college is a privilege. Everyone that attends college should take advantage of their oppritunity and understand how lucky they are to be in the position they are in. Without coming to Cabrini, I would have never gotten into journalism and joined the Loquitur. The Loquitur has been a big part of my college experience and all the relationships I made during my time as the sports editor.

There are things I have learned in college that I do not believe I would have if I chose a different path in life. It is what you do after graduating from college that determines if all those classes and hours cramming for exams the next day are worth it.

College for me was the best decision of my life, and one decision that I believe I got right. There are tough times where I wonder what my life would have been like if I chose a different path, but I know when it is all said and done college was the path I wanted for myself.