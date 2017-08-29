The distance of friendship

Last year, I graduated high school and was on my way to college. When we graduate, we usually separate from our high school friends. My best friend and I have been friends since we were 2 years old and have been together ever since. We even went to the same college together. There is literally nothing we have not done with each other.

In the first semester here at Cabrini University, my best friend applied to the Disney program and got accepted. That meant she was going to be in Florida while I stayed in Pennsylvania. We were over one thousand miles apart which is the farthest we had never been away from one another.

Even our houses are a five-minute walk away. This was an immense change for us. We had never been more than a car ride away from each other.

Before she left, I returned home from school to go to her going away party, but before we said our “see you later,” she drove me back to Cabrini one last time.

It finally hit us that we were not going to be able to see each other day in and day out. When she left, we kept in touch every day. We had a snapchat streak, so we had to keep that going. After a month or so, it gets harder having my best friend a thousand miles away from me.

It was hard not having her there on the bad days to cheer me up, but we got through it. Even though we were so far apart, our connection grew closer, because we talked every day. The distance apart did not stop our friendship from prospering.

As she returned from Disney World, our bond picked up right from where it left off. She came back after being gone for so many months and it was like nothing had changed.

As we spent more time together as she returned, we realized how lucky we were to have each other. Not many people can say they have known their best friend their entire life, but luckily, I can.