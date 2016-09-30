The fall theater production begins rehearsals

Every year, Cabrini University puts on a show come the fall season.

This years fall play is Edgar Allen Poe; Tintinnabulation.

It may be fun to go see one of these performances with family and friends but what goes on behind the curtains leading up to the performance?

A performance takes time and effort and is not done over the course of one day. The show needs to be selected, auditions need to occur and once all the technicalities are taken care, it is time to practice.

“Students provide an audition info sheet and a head shot. Then the actors audition by reading parts in small groups. They will then read multiple roles throughout the audition process.” Dr. Michelle Filling-Brown, chair and associate professor of English, said.

Filling-Brown as well as Kait Finigan make the final decisions in the fall shows in the Cabrini Theater.

Filling-Brown has a goal of involving as many students as possible. With this goal in mind, she has decided to double the size of the cast.

“This play could have been performed with only 5 actors but we have expanded the casting to involve 4 times that. The show will include over 30 students and this also includes the stage crew,” Filling-Brown said.

Just like playing a sport for the school or being a part of a club, being a part of theater is a lot of hard work and can be very time consuming.

“The key is making sure I manage my time and learn to balance everything,” Samantha Murray, a senior history and English major and political science and theater minor, said.

Samantha has been involved in theater throughout her time at Cabrini and is very passionate about it.

Senior history and political science major, Matthew Harshberger, is also looking forward to being on stage, this fall, for the show.

“I’m very excited to get back on stage and in front of an audience. That’s always where I feel the most alive,” Harshberger said.

He also agrees with Samantha that being a full time student and being involved with theater is a lot of hard work.

“Balancing my school work with theater and my jobs here on campus is definitely a challenge but it is one I try to rise to meet every year,” Harshberger said. “Being a part of theater is one of the most rewarding experiences I’ve had in life. I have also made the strongest friendships.”