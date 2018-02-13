The future is bright in the Philly sports scene due to influx of young players

Teenagers are now the face of Philadelphia sports, as all the major sports are loaded with youth.

The Philadelphia Eagles just played their biggest game in franchise history this past Sunday against the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl. The Super Bowl Champion Eagles were led by the second year player, Carson Wentz, for the first 14 weeks before tearing his ACL against the Los Angeles Rams. Wentz is 24-years-old, but this past season was only his second year in the NFL.

For such minimal experience in the league, Wentz was the favorite for the NFL MVP up until his tragic injury.

Take a look at Mickey Moniak, a Philadelphia Phillies prospect that was drafted with the #1 overall pick in the 2016 MLB draft. Moniak was an 18-year-old when he got drafted by the Phillies.

The expectations of a whole city is a lot of pressure for a teenager, as Moniak is working his way up in the minors, hoping to one day make the active roster for the Phillies.

Gerald Healy, a sophomore accounting major at Cabrini, has played baseball his whole life.

“It was kind of crazy to think that when I was a senior in high school, a kid younger than me got drafted by the Phillies,” Healy said. “I played against a few major league prospects in high school that one day could go to the MLB, and it was insane how young these athletes are that are already getting looked at by pro teams.”

The 76ers have been known for drafting young players after their freshman year in college. In the midst of “The Process,” the 76ers have drafted four 19-year-olds in four consecutive drafts. Joel Embiid, Jahlil Okafor, Ben Simmons and Markelle Fultz were all 19-years-old at the time of the NBA draft.

Pressure is a bewildering concept, as it can get into the heads of these young athletes. All these athletes have been thriving in the league as young teenagers.

Nicholas Louis, an exercise science major here at Cabrini, reflects on how some of his favorite players in the NBA are the same age as him.

“One of my favorite players is Joel Embiid, and he’s only three years older than me,” Louis said.

Louis thinks it’s interesting how such young players take on the responsibility of being a pro athlete so quickly while playing so well.

Embiid and Simmons currently have the 76ers in a playoff spot and are primed for the postseason.

The Philadelphia Flyers selected Ivan Provorov with the 7th overall pick in the 2015 NHL draft. Provorov was 18 years old when he drafted. After one season in the AHL, Provorov made the Flyers roster as a 19-year-old. He scored his first NHL goal as a teenager against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Travis Konecny is another young Flyers player who was drafted as an 18-year-old in the first round. Konecny, now 20 years old, is thriving for the Flyers, as he has had back-to-back overtime goals against the Detroit Red Wings and Washington Capitals so far this season. The Flyers are currently in the playoff hunt as the first wild card team in the Eastern Conference.

All of these young players are giving the city of Philadelphia hope. Hope for more championships, hope for years to come due to their youth.

This plethora of youthful talent has given this city an optimistic outlook for their sports teams. The youth of the players are currently leading the city into the right way to compete for a championship.