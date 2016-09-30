The great eyebrow debate: On fleek or nah?

Video by Vanessa Charlot and Caelan Woryk

Eyebrows. We all have them. Do we find them useful? Eh, sort of, but should they always stay on point and do they really matter that much? Are eyebrows the first thing you notice about someone?

There is so much work that goes into those two little strips of hair above your eyes. Many can attest to the painful, yet much needed plucking, the reoccurring scheduling to get them waxed or threaded, and the daily morning routine of filling them in (which takes forever).

Really, what’s the big deal? I’m sure almost all of us has seen some sort of ‘Eyebrows on fleek today!’ post on Twitter (and I do agree, it’s fairly annoying to see over and over again) but the eyebrow trend has skyrocketed in the past few years and it seems as though the obsession has taken over.

So let’s start with the basics. What does fleek really mean? on basic terms, fleek basically signifies that something is flawless. So, when your brows are on fleek, there’s a pretty good chance that you might even be on Kim Kardashian’s level.

I may not be obsessed with my eyebrows as most are but that definitely doesn’t mean I don’t care enough to groom them and keep them tamed. When it comes to how one keeps their eyebrows, it boils down to three types of people: the beauty stylists, the naturalists, and those who simply do not want to waste a second of their time worrying about their eyebrows.

“On a scale of one to ten, I’m think I’m a nine for how much I obsess over my brows. I mean, they’re a part of my face during my makeup routine, so why not treat them with the respect they deserve,” Sophomore, Chloe Ianieri said. I would have to agree, her eyebrows were ‘on fleek’.

Self admittedly, I on the other hand, am about a five on the Am-I-Obsessed scale.

Your eyebrows do not define who you as a person. Whether or not you tweeze, wax, or just leave your brows alone to grow out in their natural state, I believe that all eyebrows can achieve great fleek-ness.